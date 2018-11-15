UEFA Nations League - Group A4
Croatia2Spain1

Croatia v Spain

Line-ups

Croatia

  • 12L Kalinic
  • 2Vrsaljko
  • 6Lovren
  • 21Vida
  • 16Jedvaj
  • 10Modric
  • 11Brozovic
  • 7RakiticSubstituted forVlasicat 68'minutes
  • 9Kramaric
  • 18RebicBooked at 70minsSubstituted forBrekaloat 74'minutes
  • 4Perisic

Substitutes

  • 1Livakovic
  • 3Milic
  • 5Mitrovic
  • 8Kovacic
  • 13Vlasic
  • 14Bradaric
  • 15Pasalic
  • 17Rog
  • 19Badelj
  • 20Pjaca
  • 22Brekalo
  • 23Letica

Spain

  • 1De Gea
  • 20Roberto
  • 15Ramos
  • 4Martínez
  • 18Alba
  • 6SaúlSubstituted forFernández Saezat 74'minutes
  • 5Busquets
  • 8Ceballos
  • 9RodrigoSubstituted forAsensioat 61'minutes
  • 17Iago AspasSubstituted forMorataat 64'minutes
  • 22Isco

Substitutes

  • 2Llorente
  • 3Gayá
  • 7Morata
  • 10Asensio
  • 11Fernández Saez
  • 12Hermoso
  • 13Arrizabalaga
  • 14Azpilicueta
  • 16Hernández
  • 19Castro Otto
  • 21Fornals
  • 23López
Referee:
Aleksey Kulbakov

Match Stats

Home TeamCroatiaAway TeamSpain
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home7
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away8

Live Text

Penalty conceded by Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Attempt saved. Sergi Roberto (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Suso.

Substitution

Substitution, Spain. Suso replaces Saúl Ñíguez.

Substitution

Substitution, Croatia. Josip Brekalo replaces Ante Rebic.

Corner, Croatia. Conceded by David De Gea.

Attempt saved. Ante Rebic (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic with a through ball.

Booking

Ante Rebic (Croatia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sergio Ramos (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ante Rebic (Croatia).

Goal!

Goal! Croatia 2, Spain 1. Tin Jedvaj (Croatia) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.

Substitution

Substitution, Croatia. Nikola Vlasic replaces Ivan Rakitic.

Foul by Sergio Ramos (Spain).

Ante Rebic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Sergi Roberto (Spain).

Ivan Rakitic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Isco (Spain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dani Ceballos.

Substitution

Substitution, Spain. Álvaro Morata replaces Iago Aspas.

Iago Aspas (Spain) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Substitution

Substitution, Spain. Marco Asensio replaces Rodrigo Moreno.

Attempt missed. Ivan Rakitic (Croatia) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.

Foul by Íñigo Martínez (Spain).

Luka Modric (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Sime Vrsaljko.

Goal!

Goal! Croatia 1, Spain 1. Dani Ceballos (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Isco.

Goal!

Goal! Croatia 1, Spain 0. Andrej Kramaric (Croatia) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a headed pass.

Dani Ceballos (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luka Modric (Croatia).

Sergio Ramos (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ante Rebic (Croatia).

Foul by Jordi Alba (Spain).

Luka Modric (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Spain. Sergio Ramos tries a through ball, but Iago Aspas is caught offside.

Íñigo Martínez (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ante Rebic (Croatia).

Second Half

Second Half begins Croatia 0, Spain 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Croatia 0, Spain 0.

Sergio Ramos (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ante Rebic (Croatia).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus532080811
2Luxembourg530210379
3Moldova513124-26
4San Marino5014013-131

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo42206248
2Azerbaijan41305236
3Faroe Islands411247-34
4Malta402248-42

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France32104227
2Netherlands21014223
3Germany301215-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales32015326
2Denmark21102024
3R. of Ireland301215-41

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium33006159
2Switzerland32019366
3Iceland4004112-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel32014226
2Scotland21013213
3Albania310214-33

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32104137
2Turkey310246-23
3Sweden201123-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland540151412
2Greece53024409
3Hungary52127617
4Estonia501438-51

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine33004139
2Czech Rep310234-13
3Slovakia200213-20

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia5410101913
2Kazakhstan51317526
3Latvia503226-43
4Andorra503229-73

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia43018539
2Gibraltar420235-26
3Armenia42026426
4Liechtenstein410358-33

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain420211656
2England31114404
3Croatia311127-54

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia42205238
2Montenegro42116337
3Romania41304316
4Lithuania400429-70

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Italy31112204
3Poland301235-21

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze431051410
2Austria31111104
3Northern Ireland300315-40

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway43014139
2Bulgaria43015329
3Cyprus411246-24
4Slovenia401336-31
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories