Penalty conceded by Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Croatia v Spain
Line-ups
Croatia
- 12L Kalinic
- 2Vrsaljko
- 6Lovren
- 21Vida
- 16Jedvaj
- 10Modric
- 11Brozovic
- 7RakiticSubstituted forVlasicat 68'minutes
- 9Kramaric
- 18RebicBooked at 70minsSubstituted forBrekaloat 74'minutes
- 4Perisic
Substitutes
- 1Livakovic
- 3Milic
- 5Mitrovic
- 8Kovacic
- 13Vlasic
- 14Bradaric
- 15Pasalic
- 17Rog
- 19Badelj
- 20Pjaca
- 22Brekalo
- 23Letica
Spain
- 1De Gea
- 20Roberto
- 15Ramos
- 4Martínez
- 18Alba
- 6SaúlSubstituted forFernández Saezat 74'minutes
- 5Busquets
- 8Ceballos
- 9RodrigoSubstituted forAsensioat 61'minutes
- 17Iago AspasSubstituted forMorataat 64'minutes
- 22Isco
Substitutes
- 2Llorente
- 3Gayá
- 7Morata
- 10Asensio
- 11Fernández Saez
- 12Hermoso
- 13Arrizabalaga
- 14Azpilicueta
- 16Hernández
- 19Castro Otto
- 21Fornals
- 23López
- Referee:
- Aleksey Kulbakov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Attempt saved. Sergi Roberto (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Suso.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Suso replaces Saúl Ñíguez.
Substitution
Substitution, Croatia. Josip Brekalo replaces Ante Rebic.
Corner, Croatia. Conceded by David De Gea.
Attempt saved. Ante Rebic (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic with a through ball.
Booking
Ante Rebic (Croatia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sergio Ramos (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ante Rebic (Croatia).
Goal!
Goal! Croatia 2, Spain 1. Tin Jedvaj (Croatia) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.
Substitution
Substitution, Croatia. Nikola Vlasic replaces Ivan Rakitic.
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Spain).
Ante Rebic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Sergi Roberto (Spain).
Ivan Rakitic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Isco (Spain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dani Ceballos.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Álvaro Morata replaces Iago Aspas.
Iago Aspas (Spain) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Marco Asensio replaces Rodrigo Moreno.
Attempt missed. Ivan Rakitic (Croatia) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Íñigo Martínez (Spain).
Luka Modric (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Sime Vrsaljko.
Goal!
Goal! Croatia 1, Spain 1. Dani Ceballos (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Isco.
Goal!
Goal! Croatia 1, Spain 0. Andrej Kramaric (Croatia) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a headed pass.
Dani Ceballos (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luka Modric (Croatia).
Sergio Ramos (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ante Rebic (Croatia).
Foul by Jordi Alba (Spain).
Luka Modric (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Spain. Sergio Ramos tries a through ball, but Iago Aspas is caught offside.
Íñigo Martínez (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ante Rebic (Croatia).
Second Half
Second Half begins Croatia 0, Spain 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Croatia 0, Spain 0.
Sergio Ramos (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ante Rebic (Croatia).