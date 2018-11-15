UEFA Nations League - Group D2
San Marino0Moldova0

San Marino v Moldova

Line-ups

San Marino

  • 23Benedettini
  • 11Battistini
  • 5Vitaioli
  • 6Simoncini
  • 3Palazzi
  • 19Grandoni
  • 15Lunadei
  • 8Golinucci
  • 21Mularoni
  • 7VitaioliBooked at 37mins
  • 9NanniBooked at 64mins

Substitutes

  • 1Zavoli
  • 2Cesarini
  • 4Battistini
  • 10Tosi
  • 12Benedettini
  • 13Censoni
  • 14Cevoli
  • 16Rinaldi
  • 17Golinucci
  • 18Giardi
  • 20Hirsch
  • 22Tomassini

Moldova

  • 23Koselev
  • 2Reabciuk
  • 6Epureanu
  • 5Posmac
  • 4Carp
  • 7Ionita
  • 8Gatcan
  • 20CociucSubstituted forSanduat 60'minutes
  • 11Ginsari
  • 17AntoniucSubstituted forDedovat 66'minutes
  • 22NicolaescuSubstituted forDamascanat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Namasco
  • 9Cebotaru
  • 10Dedov
  • 12Pascenco
  • 14Rozgoniuc
  • 15Jardan
  • 16Sandu
  • 18Anton
  • 19Boiciuc
  • 21Damascan
Referee:
Georgios Kominis

Match Stats

Home TeamSan MarinoAway TeamMoldova
Possession
Home19%
Away81%
Shots
Home2
Away21
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away12
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

Attempt missed. Vitalie Damascan (Moldova) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alexandru Gatcan.

Foul by Alexandru Gatcan (Moldova).

Matteo Vitaioli (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Moldova. Alexandru Dedov replaces Alexandru Antoniuc.

Constantin Sandu (Moldova) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Enrico Golinucci (San Marino).

Dangerous play by Alexandru Gatcan (Moldova).

Manuel Battistini (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Nicola Nanni (San Marino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Alexandru Epureanu (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicola Nanni (San Marino).

Attempt saved. Artur Ionita (Moldova) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexandru Antoniuc.

Veaceslav Posmac (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicola Nanni (San Marino).

Foul by Veaceslav Posmac (Moldova).

Nicola Nanni (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Moldova. Constantin Sandu replaces Eugeniu Cociuc.

Attempt missed. Eugeniu Cociuc (Moldova) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Andrea Grandoni.

Foul by Radu Ginsari (Moldova).

Matteo Vitaioli (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Enrico Golinucci.

Attempt blocked. Catalin Carp (Moldova) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Manuel Battistini.

Attempt blocked. Oleg Reabciuk (Moldova) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Artur Ionita.

Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Davide Simoncini.

Attempt missed. Radu Ginsari (Moldova) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alexandru Antoniuc.

Attempt saved. Matteo Vitaioli (San Marino) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcello Mularoni.

Foul by Vitalie Damascan (Moldova).

Enrico Golinucci (San Marino) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Alexandru Gatcan (Moldova).

Marcello Mularoni (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins San Marino 0, Moldova 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Moldova. Vitalie Damascan replaces Ion Nicolaescu.

Half Time

First Half ends, San Marino 0, Moldova 0.

Foul by Catalin Carp (Moldova).

Lorenzo Lunadei (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Elia Benedettini.

Attempt saved. Alexandru Epureanu (Moldova) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Radu Ginsari.

Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Manuel Battistini.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus532080811
2Luxembourg530210379
3Moldova513124-26
4San Marino5014013-131

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo42206248
2Azerbaijan41305236
3Faroe Islands411247-34
4Malta402248-42

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France32104227
2Netherlands21014223
3Germany301215-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales32015326
2Denmark21102024
3R. of Ireland301215-41

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium33006159
2Switzerland32019366
3Iceland4004112-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel32014226
2Scotland21013213
3Albania310214-33

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32104137
2Turkey310246-23
3Sweden201123-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland540151412
2Greece53024409
3Hungary52127617
4Estonia501438-51

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine33004139
2Czech Rep310234-13
3Slovakia200213-20

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia5410101913
2Kazakhstan51317526
3Latvia503226-43
4Andorra503229-73

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia43018539
2Gibraltar420235-26
3Armenia42026426
4Liechtenstein410358-33

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain420211656
2England31114404
3Croatia311127-54

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia42205238
2Montenegro42116337
3Romania41304316
4Lithuania400429-70

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Italy31112204
3Poland301235-21

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze431051410
2Austria31111104
3Northern Ireland300315-40

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway43014139
2Bulgaria43015329
3Cyprus411246-24
4Slovenia401336-31
