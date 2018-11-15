Attempt missed. Vitalie Damascan (Moldova) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alexandru Gatcan.
San Marino v Moldova
Line-ups
San Marino
- 23Benedettini
- 11Battistini
- 5Vitaioli
- 6Simoncini
- 3Palazzi
- 19Grandoni
- 15Lunadei
- 8Golinucci
- 21Mularoni
- 7VitaioliBooked at 37mins
- 9NanniBooked at 64mins
Substitutes
- 1Zavoli
- 2Cesarini
- 4Battistini
- 10Tosi
- 12Benedettini
- 13Censoni
- 14Cevoli
- 16Rinaldi
- 17Golinucci
- 18Giardi
- 20Hirsch
- 22Tomassini
Moldova
- 23Koselev
- 2Reabciuk
- 6Epureanu
- 5Posmac
- 4Carp
- 7Ionita
- 8Gatcan
- 20CociucSubstituted forSanduat 60'minutes
- 11Ginsari
- 17AntoniucSubstituted forDedovat 66'minutes
- 22NicolaescuSubstituted forDamascanat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Namasco
- 9Cebotaru
- 10Dedov
- 12Pascenco
- 14Rozgoniuc
- 15Jardan
- 16Sandu
- 18Anton
- 19Boiciuc
- 21Damascan
- Referee:
- Georgios Kominis
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home19%
- Away81%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Foul by Alexandru Gatcan (Moldova).
Matteo Vitaioli (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Moldova. Alexandru Dedov replaces Alexandru Antoniuc.
Constantin Sandu (Moldova) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Enrico Golinucci (San Marino).
Dangerous play by Alexandru Gatcan (Moldova).
Manuel Battistini (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Nicola Nanni (San Marino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alexandru Epureanu (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicola Nanni (San Marino).
Attempt saved. Artur Ionita (Moldova) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexandru Antoniuc.
Veaceslav Posmac (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicola Nanni (San Marino).
Foul by Veaceslav Posmac (Moldova).
Nicola Nanni (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Moldova. Constantin Sandu replaces Eugeniu Cociuc.
Attempt missed. Eugeniu Cociuc (Moldova) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Andrea Grandoni.
Foul by Radu Ginsari (Moldova).
Matteo Vitaioli (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Enrico Golinucci.
Attempt blocked. Catalin Carp (Moldova) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Manuel Battistini.
Attempt blocked. Oleg Reabciuk (Moldova) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Artur Ionita.
Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Davide Simoncini.
Attempt missed. Radu Ginsari (Moldova) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alexandru Antoniuc.
Attempt saved. Matteo Vitaioli (San Marino) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcello Mularoni.
Foul by Vitalie Damascan (Moldova).
Enrico Golinucci (San Marino) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alexandru Gatcan (Moldova).
Marcello Mularoni (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins San Marino 0, Moldova 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Moldova. Vitalie Damascan replaces Ion Nicolaescu.
Half Time
First Half ends, San Marino 0, Moldova 0.
Foul by Catalin Carp (Moldova).
Lorenzo Lunadei (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Elia Benedettini.
Attempt saved. Alexandru Epureanu (Moldova) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Radu Ginsari.
Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Manuel Battistini.