Attempt missed. Danel Sinani (Luxembourg) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Daniel Alves Da Mota.
Luxembourg v Belarus
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Luxembourg
- 1Moris
- 18Jans
- 2Chanot
- 6Philipps
- 19JänischBooked at 53mins
- 15ThillBooked at 49mins
- 8Martins Pereira
- 7GersonSubstituted forBensiat 45'minutes
- 14Sinani
- 20TurpelSubstituted forAlves Da Motaat 67'minutes
- 22Joachim
Substitutes
- 3Mahmutovic
- 4Hall
- 5Bohnert
- 9Alves Da Mota
- 11Bensi
- 12Schon
- 13Carlson
- 16Barreiro Martins
- 17Skenderovic
- 21Deville
- 23Kips
Belarus
- 16Gorbunov
- 4Shitov
- 3Martynovich
- 17Sivakov
- 19Volodko
- 18Maevski
- 8SavitskiSubstituted forBalanovichat 72'minutes
- 2Dragun
- 10Hleb
- 22Stasevich
- 11SarokaBooked at 71mins
Substitutes
- 1Scherbitski
- 5Polyakov
- 6Politsevich
- 7Kovalev
- 9Baga
- 12Chernik
- 13Signevich
- 14Putsila
- 15Kislyak
- 20Skavysh
- 21Rios
- 23Balanovich
- Referee:
- Serdar Gözübüyük
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, Belarus. Sergei Balanovich replaces Pavel Savitski.
Andrey Gorbunov (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maxime Chanot (Luxembourg).
Booking
Anton Saroka (Belarus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Anton Saroka (Belarus).
Maxime Chanot (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Alyaksandr Hleb (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aurélien Joachim (Luxembourg).
Aurélien Joachim (Luxembourg) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Olivier Thill with a headed pass.
Anton Saroka (Belarus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christopher Martins Pereira (Luxembourg).
Attempt saved. Pavel Savitski (Belarus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Igor Stasevich.
Substitution
Substitution, Luxembourg. Daniel Alves Da Mota replaces David Turpel.
Corner, Luxembourg. Conceded by Pavel Savitski.
Stanislav Dragun (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefano Bensi (Luxembourg).
Foul by Igor Shitov (Belarus).
Stefano Bensi (Luxembourg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Ivan Maevski (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefano Bensi (Luxembourg).
Ivan Maevski (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danel Sinani (Luxembourg).
Attempt saved. Laurent Jans (Luxembourg) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Igor Shitov (Belarus).
Stefano Bensi (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Stanislav Dragun (Belarus) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Igor Stasevich with a cross.
Corner, Belarus. Conceded by Christopher Martins Pereira.
Corner, Belarus. Conceded by Mathias Jänisch.
Goal!
Goal! Luxembourg 0, Belarus 2. Stanislav Dragun (Belarus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
Booking
Mathias Jänisch (Luxembourg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Igor Shitov (Belarus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mathias Jänisch (Luxembourg).
Booking
Olivier Thill (Luxembourg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Anton Saroka (Belarus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Olivier Thill (Luxembourg).
Attempt missed. Stefano Bensi (Luxembourg) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Olivier Thill with a through ball.
Second Half
Second Half begins Luxembourg 0, Belarus 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Luxembourg. Stefano Bensi replaces Lars Gerson.
Half Time
First Half ends, Luxembourg 0, Belarus 1.