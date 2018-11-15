UEFA Nations League - Group D2
Luxembourg0Belarus2

Luxembourg v Belarus

Line-ups

Luxembourg

  • 1Moris
  • 18Jans
  • 2Chanot
  • 6Philipps
  • 19JänischBooked at 53mins
  • 15ThillBooked at 49mins
  • 8Martins Pereira
  • 7GersonSubstituted forBensiat 45'minutes
  • 14Sinani
  • 20TurpelSubstituted forAlves Da Motaat 67'minutes
  • 22Joachim

Substitutes

  • 3Mahmutovic
  • 4Hall
  • 5Bohnert
  • 9Alves Da Mota
  • 11Bensi
  • 12Schon
  • 13Carlson
  • 16Barreiro Martins
  • 17Skenderovic
  • 21Deville
  • 23Kips

Belarus

  • 16Gorbunov
  • 4Shitov
  • 3Martynovich
  • 17Sivakov
  • 19Volodko
  • 18Maevski
  • 8SavitskiSubstituted forBalanovichat 72'minutes
  • 2Dragun
  • 10Hleb
  • 22Stasevich
  • 11SarokaBooked at 71mins

Substitutes

  • 1Scherbitski
  • 5Polyakov
  • 6Politsevich
  • 7Kovalev
  • 9Baga
  • 12Chernik
  • 13Signevich
  • 14Putsila
  • 15Kislyak
  • 20Skavysh
  • 21Rios
  • 23Balanovich
Referee:
Serdar Gözübüyük

Match Stats

Home TeamLuxembourgAway TeamBelarus
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home9
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away8
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home14
Away12

Live Text

Attempt missed. Danel Sinani (Luxembourg) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Daniel Alves Da Mota.

Substitution

Substitution, Belarus. Sergei Balanovich replaces Pavel Savitski.

Andrey Gorbunov (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Maxime Chanot (Luxembourg).

Booking

Anton Saroka (Belarus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Anton Saroka (Belarus).

Maxime Chanot (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Alyaksandr Hleb (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aurélien Joachim (Luxembourg).

Aurélien Joachim (Luxembourg) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Olivier Thill with a headed pass.

Anton Saroka (Belarus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Christopher Martins Pereira (Luxembourg).

Attempt saved. Pavel Savitski (Belarus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Igor Stasevich.

Substitution

Substitution, Luxembourg. Daniel Alves Da Mota replaces David Turpel.

Corner, Luxembourg. Conceded by Pavel Savitski.

Stanislav Dragun (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stefano Bensi (Luxembourg).

Foul by Igor Shitov (Belarus).

Stefano Bensi (Luxembourg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Ivan Maevski (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stefano Bensi (Luxembourg).

Ivan Maevski (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danel Sinani (Luxembourg).

Attempt saved. Laurent Jans (Luxembourg) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Igor Shitov (Belarus).

Stefano Bensi (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Stanislav Dragun (Belarus) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Igor Stasevich with a cross.

Corner, Belarus. Conceded by Christopher Martins Pereira.

Corner, Belarus. Conceded by Mathias Jänisch.

Goal!

Goal! Luxembourg 0, Belarus 2. Stanislav Dragun (Belarus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal following a set piece situation.

Booking

Mathias Jänisch (Luxembourg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Igor Shitov (Belarus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mathias Jänisch (Luxembourg).

Booking

Olivier Thill (Luxembourg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Anton Saroka (Belarus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Olivier Thill (Luxembourg).

Attempt missed. Stefano Bensi (Luxembourg) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Olivier Thill with a through ball.

Second Half

Second Half begins Luxembourg 0, Belarus 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Luxembourg. Stefano Bensi replaces Lars Gerson.

Half Time

First Half ends, Luxembourg 0, Belarus 1.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus532080811
2Luxembourg530210379
3Moldova513124-26
4San Marino5014013-131

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo42206248
2Azerbaijan41305236
3Faroe Islands411247-34
4Malta402248-42

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France32104227
2Netherlands21014223
3Germany301215-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales32015326
2Denmark21102024
3R. of Ireland301215-41

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium33006159
2Switzerland32019366
3Iceland4004112-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel32014226
2Scotland21013213
3Albania310214-33

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32104137
2Turkey310246-23
3Sweden201123-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland540151412
2Greece53024409
3Hungary52127617
4Estonia501438-51

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine33004139
2Czech Rep310234-13
3Slovakia200213-20

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia5410101913
2Kazakhstan51317526
3Latvia503226-43
4Andorra503229-73

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia43018539
2Gibraltar420235-26
3Armenia42026426
4Liechtenstein410358-33

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain420211656
2England31114404
3Croatia311127-54

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia42205238
2Montenegro42116337
3Romania41304316
4Lithuania400429-70

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Italy31112204
3Poland301235-21

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze431051410
2Austria31111104
3Northern Ireland300315-40

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway43014139
2Bulgaria43015329
3Cyprus411246-24
4Slovenia401336-31
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories