Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Jesús Rubio.
Andorra v Georgia
Line-ups
Andorra
- 1Gomes Moreira
- 18Rubio Gómez
- 20Llovera
- 6Lima
- 15San Nicolás
- 17Cervós
- 4Rebés
- 3Vales
- 7Martínez PalauBooked at 69mins
- 2Martínez
- 9FernándezBooked at 71mins
Substitutes
- 5García Miramontes
- 8Ferré
- 10Sánchez
- 11Moreno
- 13Perez
- 19Gómez
- 21García Renom
- 22Rodríguez
- 23Rubio Gómez
Georgia
- 1Loria
- 2KakabadzeBooked at 62mins
- 3Khotcholava
- 16Tabidze
- 22Navalovski
- 21Gvilia
- 6Kvekveskiri
- 9Kiteishvili
- 8Qazaishvili
- 11Arabuli
- 10Chakvetadze
Substitutes
- 4Kashia
- 5Kvirkvelia
- 7Kankava
- 12Kvaskhvadze
- 13Kacharava
- 14Kupatadze
- 15Aburjania
- 18Tchanturishvili
- 19Zarandia
- 20Kharaishvili
- 23Dvali
- Referee:
- Radu Marian Petrescu
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home18%
- Away82%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away13
Live Text
Booking
Ricard Fernández (Andorra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Valerian Gvilia (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ricard Fernández (Andorra).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Alexandre Martínez (Andorra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay in match Giorgi Navalovski (Georgia) because of an injury.
Delay in match Alexandre Martínez (Andorra) because of an injury.
Giorgi Navalovski (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alexandre Martínez (Andorra).
Foul by Jimmy Tabidze (Georgia).
Ricard Fernández (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Giorgi Chakvetadze (Georgia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Marc Rebés (Andorra).
Giorgi Chakvetadze (Georgia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jesús Rubio (Andorra).
Goal!
Goal! Andorra 1, Georgia 1. Cristian Martínez (Andorra) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Booking
Otar Kakabadze (Georgia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Otar Kakabadze (Georgia).
Cristian Martínez (Andorra) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Valerian Gvilia (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc Vales (Andorra).
Otar Kiteishvili (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc Vales (Andorra).
Giorgi Navalovski (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jesús Rubio (Andorra).
Foul by Bachana Arabuli (Georgia).
Marc Vales (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Joan Cervós (Andorra) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Jimmy Tabidze (Georgia).
Alexandre Martínez (Andorra) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Giorgi Chakvetadze (Georgia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Marc Rebés (Andorra).
Offside, Andorra. Josep Gomes tries a through ball, but Cristian Martínez is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Giorgi Chakvetadze (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Giorgi Navalovski.
Attempt missed. Ricard Fernández (Andorra) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marc Vales.
Foul by Otar Kakabadze (Georgia).
Ricard Fernández (Andorra) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Davit Khotcholava (Georgia) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Max Llovera.