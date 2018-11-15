UEFA Nations League - Group D1
Andorra1Georgia1

Andorra v Georgia

Line-ups

Andorra

  • 1Gomes Moreira
  • 18Rubio Gómez
  • 20Llovera
  • 6Lima
  • 15San Nicolás
  • 17Cervós
  • 4Rebés
  • 3Vales
  • 7Martínez PalauBooked at 69mins
  • 2Martínez
  • 9FernándezBooked at 71mins

Substitutes

  • 5García Miramontes
  • 8Ferré
  • 10Sánchez
  • 11Moreno
  • 13Perez
  • 19Gómez
  • 21García Renom
  • 22Rodríguez
  • 23Rubio Gómez

Georgia

  • 1Loria
  • 2KakabadzeBooked at 62mins
  • 3Khotcholava
  • 16Tabidze
  • 22Navalovski
  • 21Gvilia
  • 6Kvekveskiri
  • 9Kiteishvili
  • 8Qazaishvili
  • 11Arabuli
  • 10Chakvetadze

Substitutes

  • 4Kashia
  • 5Kvirkvelia
  • 7Kankava
  • 12Kvaskhvadze
  • 13Kacharava
  • 14Kupatadze
  • 15Aburjania
  • 18Tchanturishvili
  • 19Zarandia
  • 20Kharaishvili
  • 23Dvali
Referee:
Radu Marian Petrescu

Match Stats

Home TeamAndorraAway TeamGeorgia
Possession
Home18%
Away82%
Shots
Home6
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away7
Fouls
Home15
Away13

Live Text

Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Jesús Rubio.

Booking

Ricard Fernández (Andorra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Valerian Gvilia (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ricard Fernández (Andorra).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Booking

Alexandre Martínez (Andorra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Delay in match Giorgi Navalovski (Georgia) because of an injury.

Delay in match Alexandre Martínez (Andorra) because of an injury.

Giorgi Navalovski (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alexandre Martínez (Andorra).

Foul by Jimmy Tabidze (Georgia).

Ricard Fernández (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Giorgi Chakvetadze (Georgia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Marc Rebés (Andorra).

Giorgi Chakvetadze (Georgia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jesús Rubio (Andorra).

Goal!

Goal! Andorra 1, Georgia 1. Cristian Martínez (Andorra) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Booking

Otar Kakabadze (Georgia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Otar Kakabadze (Georgia).

Cristian Martínez (Andorra) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Valerian Gvilia (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marc Vales (Andorra).

Otar Kiteishvili (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marc Vales (Andorra).

Giorgi Navalovski (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jesús Rubio (Andorra).

Foul by Bachana Arabuli (Georgia).

Marc Vales (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Joan Cervós (Andorra) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Jimmy Tabidze (Georgia).

Alexandre Martínez (Andorra) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Giorgi Chakvetadze (Georgia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Marc Rebés (Andorra).

Offside, Andorra. Josep Gomes tries a through ball, but Cristian Martínez is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Giorgi Chakvetadze (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Giorgi Navalovski.

Attempt missed. Ricard Fernández (Andorra) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marc Vales.

Foul by Otar Kakabadze (Georgia).

Ricard Fernández (Andorra) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Davit Khotcholava (Georgia) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Max Llovera.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus532080811
2Luxembourg530210379
3Moldova513124-26
4San Marino5014013-131

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo42206248
2Azerbaijan41305236
3Faroe Islands411247-34
4Malta402248-42

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France32104227
2Netherlands21014223
3Germany301215-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales32015326
2Denmark21102024
3R. of Ireland301215-41

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium33006159
2Switzerland32019366
3Iceland4004112-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel32014226
2Scotland21013213
3Albania310214-33

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32104137
2Turkey310246-23
3Sweden201123-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland540151412
2Greece53024409
3Hungary52127617
4Estonia501438-51

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine33004139
2Czech Rep310234-13
3Slovakia200213-20

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia5410101913
2Kazakhstan51317526
3Latvia503226-43
4Andorra503229-73

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia43018539
2Gibraltar420235-26
3Armenia42026426
4Liechtenstein410358-33

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain420211656
2England31114404
3Croatia311127-54

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia42205238
2Montenegro42116337
3Romania41304316
4Lithuania400429-70

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Italy31112204
3Poland301235-21

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze431051410
2Austria31111104
3Northern Ireland300315-40

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway43014139
2Bulgaria43015329
3Cyprus411246-24
4Slovenia401336-31
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories