Match ends, Kazakhstan 1, Latvia 1.
Kazakhstan v Latvia
-
Line-ups
Kazakhstan
- 1Eric
- 21Beysebekov
- 2Maliy
- 23Logvinenko
- 16Suyumbayev
- 14MurtazaevSubstituted forFedinat 80'minutes
- 10Zhukov
- 7Muzhikov
- 9Islamkhan
- 19ZainutdinovSubstituted forTungyshbayevat 87'minutes
- 15TurysbekSubstituted forShchetkinat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Miroshnichenko
- 4Marochkin
- 5Kuat
- 6Narzildaev
- 8Erlanov
- 11Tungyshbayev
- 12Plotnikov
- 13Shchetkin
- 17Omirtayev
- 18Pertsukh
- 20Fedin
- 22Nepogodov
Latvia
- 1Vanins
- 6Gabovs
- 4Dubra
- 19Jagodinskis
- 2Maksimenko
- 13Isajevs
- 17Tarasovs
- 14CiganiksSubstituted forSavalnieksat 45'minutes
- 15Rakels
- 11KarasausksSubstituted forRuginsat 62'minutes
- 10SabalaSubstituted forIkaunieksat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Cernomordijs
- 5Kurakins
- 7Rugins
- 9Ikaunieks
- 12Ikstens
- 16Saveljevs
- 18Savalnieks
- 20Oss
- 21Zulevs
- 22Uldrikis
- 23Steinbors
- Referee:
- Jens Maae
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home29
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Kazakhstan 1, Latvia 1.
Yuri Logvinenko (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Davis Ikaunieks (Latvia).
Foul by Aleksey Shchetkin (Kazakhstan).
Kaspars Dubra (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Latvia. Deniss Rakels tries a through ball, but Roberts Savalnieks is caught offside.
Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Vladislavs Gabovs.
Attempt blocked. Serikzhan Muzhikov (Kazakhstan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Georgiy Zhukov.
Offside, Latvia. Vladislavs Gabovs tries a through ball, but Davis Ikaunieks is caught offside.
Georgiy Zhukov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ritvars Rugins (Latvia).
Substitution
Substitution, Kazakhstan. Yerkebulan Tungyshbayev replaces Baktiyor Zainutdinov.
Attempt missed. Yuri Logvinenko (Kazakhstan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bauyrzhan Islamkhan with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Vitalijs Jagodinskis.
Attempt blocked. Bauyrzhan Islamkhan (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Georgiy Zhukov.
Foul by Georgiy Zhukov (Kazakhstan).
Vitalijs Maksimenko (Latvia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Georgiy Zhukov (Kazakhstan).
Vitalijs Jagodinskis (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Kazakhstan. Maxim Fedin replaces Roman Murtazaev.
Foul by Serikzhan Muzhikov (Kazakhstan).
Roberts Savalnieks (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Kazakhstan. Aleksey Shchetkin replaces Bauyrzhan Turysbek.
Offside, Latvia. Igors Tarasovs tries a through ball, but Davis Ikaunieks is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Latvia. Davis Ikaunieks replaces Valerijs Sabala.
Attempt missed. Serikzhan Muzhikov (Kazakhstan) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Georgiy Zhukov (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bauyrzhan Islamkhan.
Attempt saved. Roman Murtazaev (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Serikzhan Muzhikov with a through ball.
Offside, Kazakhstan. Sergiy Maliy tries a through ball, but Roman Murtazaev is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Roberts Savalnieks (Latvia) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high.
Foul by Abzal Beysebekov (Kazakhstan).
Deniss Rakels (Latvia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bauyrzhan Turysbek (Kazakhstan).
Igors Tarasovs (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Roberts Savalnieks.
Attempt missed. Bauyrzhan Turysbek (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bauyrzhan Islamkhan with a cross.
Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Igors Tarasovs.
Attempt blocked. Bauyrzhan Turysbek (Kazakhstan) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bauyrzhan Islamkhan with a cross.
Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Igors Tarasovs.