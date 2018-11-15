UEFA Nations League - Group D1
Kazakhstan1Latvia1

Kazakhstan v Latvia

Line-ups

Kazakhstan

  • 1Eric
  • 21Beysebekov
  • 2Maliy
  • 23Logvinenko
  • 16Suyumbayev
  • 14MurtazaevSubstituted forFedinat 80'minutes
  • 10Zhukov
  • 7Muzhikov
  • 9Islamkhan
  • 19ZainutdinovSubstituted forTungyshbayevat 87'minutes
  • 15TurysbekSubstituted forShchetkinat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Miroshnichenko
  • 4Marochkin
  • 5Kuat
  • 6Narzildaev
  • 8Erlanov
  • 11Tungyshbayev
  • 12Plotnikov
  • 13Shchetkin
  • 17Omirtayev
  • 18Pertsukh
  • 20Fedin
  • 22Nepogodov

Latvia

  • 1Vanins
  • 6Gabovs
  • 4Dubra
  • 19Jagodinskis
  • 2Maksimenko
  • 13Isajevs
  • 17Tarasovs
  • 14CiganiksSubstituted forSavalnieksat 45'minutes
  • 15Rakels
  • 11KarasausksSubstituted forRuginsat 62'minutes
  • 10SabalaSubstituted forIkaunieksat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Cernomordijs
  • 5Kurakins
  • 7Rugins
  • 9Ikaunieks
  • 12Ikstens
  • 16Saveljevs
  • 18Savalnieks
  • 20Oss
  • 21Zulevs
  • 22Uldrikis
  • 23Steinbors
Referee:
Jens Maae

Match Stats

Home TeamKazakhstanAway TeamLatvia
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home29
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home17
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Kazakhstan 1, Latvia 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Kazakhstan 1, Latvia 1.

Yuri Logvinenko (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Davis Ikaunieks (Latvia).

Foul by Aleksey Shchetkin (Kazakhstan).

Kaspars Dubra (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Latvia. Deniss Rakels tries a through ball, but Roberts Savalnieks is caught offside.

Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Vladislavs Gabovs.

Attempt blocked. Serikzhan Muzhikov (Kazakhstan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Georgiy Zhukov.

Offside, Latvia. Vladislavs Gabovs tries a through ball, but Davis Ikaunieks is caught offside.

Georgiy Zhukov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ritvars Rugins (Latvia).

Substitution

Substitution, Kazakhstan. Yerkebulan Tungyshbayev replaces Baktiyor Zainutdinov.

Attempt missed. Yuri Logvinenko (Kazakhstan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bauyrzhan Islamkhan with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Vitalijs Jagodinskis.

Attempt blocked. Bauyrzhan Islamkhan (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Georgiy Zhukov.

Foul by Georgiy Zhukov (Kazakhstan).

Vitalijs Maksimenko (Latvia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Georgiy Zhukov (Kazakhstan).

Vitalijs Jagodinskis (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Kazakhstan. Maxim Fedin replaces Roman Murtazaev.

Foul by Serikzhan Muzhikov (Kazakhstan).

Roberts Savalnieks (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Kazakhstan. Aleksey Shchetkin replaces Bauyrzhan Turysbek.

Offside, Latvia. Igors Tarasovs tries a through ball, but Davis Ikaunieks is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Latvia. Davis Ikaunieks replaces Valerijs Sabala.

Attempt missed. Serikzhan Muzhikov (Kazakhstan) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt missed. Georgiy Zhukov (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bauyrzhan Islamkhan.

Attempt saved. Roman Murtazaev (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Serikzhan Muzhikov with a through ball.

Offside, Kazakhstan. Sergiy Maliy tries a through ball, but Roman Murtazaev is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Roberts Savalnieks (Latvia) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high.

Foul by Abzal Beysebekov (Kazakhstan).

Deniss Rakels (Latvia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Bauyrzhan Turysbek (Kazakhstan).

Igors Tarasovs (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Roberts Savalnieks.

Attempt missed. Bauyrzhan Turysbek (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bauyrzhan Islamkhan with a cross.

Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Igors Tarasovs.

Attempt blocked. Bauyrzhan Turysbek (Kazakhstan) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bauyrzhan Islamkhan with a cross.

Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Igors Tarasovs.

