Rep of Ireland 0-0 N Ireland: Michael O'Neill proud of 'dominant' Northern Ireland

Media playback is not supported on this device Michael O'Neill: It is a game NI should have won

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill said he was "proud of how his team played" in dominating their 0-0 draw with the Republic of Ireland.

"I'm very pleased with the performance. We were terrific on the night, created the better chances and deserved to win the game," said O'Neill.

"It was another positive performance and a clean sheet away from home.

"The only frustration is not taking the chances we made. The game plan was to control the game and we did that."

Gavin Whyte and Jordan Jones both passed up clear opportunities, with Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph coming to the rescue on both occasions, while Michael Smith and Stuart Dallas both went close.

"Gavin and Jordan are young players. They're both disappointed not to finish but they add something to us and have the knack of scoring a goal," added the Northern Ireland boss.

"At no point in the game did I think we weren't in control and we could have created more but we have to be more clinical in the final third in terms of our final pass or final cross. That's an individual thing. I can't personally change that.

"There's a bit of anxiety there but hopefully that will come with experience when we start to win games and find momentum again."

Media playback is not supported on this device We were the only team in the game - NI's Dallas and Whyte on Dublin stalemate

'Our keeper was man of the match - that says it all'

Republic of Ireland defender Seamus Coleman conceded that everyone in the home dressing room in Dublin was "disappointed" with their display.

"We weren't good enough on the ball, at creating angles for each other and in creating chances," said the Everton full-back.

"Our keeper was man of the match and that says it all. We need to do better.

"We're setting up well in training but when we go out on the pitch we need to support each other better.

"We need to get on the ball, make things happen and pass forward."

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis added that "the win was there" for his side.

"On the balance of play and chances created I thought we should have won the game," said the Southampton midfielder.

"We kept our shape well and moved the ball well in good areas. We are evolving as a team and there are a lot of positives to take from the game."