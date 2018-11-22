Ipswich Town v West Bromwich Albion

Paul Lambert has managed West Brom's local rivals Aston Villa and Wolves

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has no new injury or suspension concerns as he looks to pick up his first win.

Midfielder Jon Nolan (dead leg) could play for the first time in a month.

West Brom manager Darren Moore may name the same side that started the 4-1 win over promotion rivals Leeds before the international break.

Striker Dwight Gayle (calf) came off the bench to score the fourth in that game and could be recalled to the starting XI.

Albion start Friday's match 17 points ahead of bottom club Ipswich - and victory would lift the Baggies back above former boss Tony Pulis's Middlesbrough into second place, within two points of leaders Norwich City.

Ipswich lost their first fixture under Lambert at Millwall, before picking up draws against Reading and Preston.

West Bromwich Albion head coach Darren Moore told BBC WM:

"Paul Lambert has given Ipswich direction now and brought in energy and belief. They've had two impressive results and will be tough opposition.

"We all know what effect it can have when a new manager comes in and the impact it can give the place. They look a different outfit now.

"In the last game against Leeds I felt the formation was right but it's horses for different courses. I'll keep chopping and changing."

Match facts