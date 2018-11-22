Ipswich Town v West Bromwich Albion
Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has no new injury or suspension concerns as he looks to pick up his first win.
Midfielder Jon Nolan (dead leg) could play for the first time in a month.
West Brom manager Darren Moore may name the same side that started the 4-1 win over promotion rivals Leeds before the international break.
Striker Dwight Gayle (calf) came off the bench to score the fourth in that game and could be recalled to the starting XI.
Albion start Friday's match 17 points ahead of bottom club Ipswich - and victory would lift the Baggies back above former boss Tony Pulis's Middlesbrough into second place, within two points of leaders Norwich City.
Ipswich lost their first fixture under Lambert at Millwall, before picking up draws against Reading and Preston.
West Bromwich Albion head coach Darren Moore told BBC WM:
"Paul Lambert has given Ipswich direction now and brought in energy and belief. They've had two impressive results and will be tough opposition.
"We all know what effect it can have when a new manager comes in and the impact it can give the place. They look a different outfit now.
"In the last game against Leeds I felt the formation was right but it's horses for different courses. I'll keep chopping and changing."
Match facts
- This is the first meeting between the two teams since December 2010, when Ipswich beat West Brom 1-0 in the League Cup fourth round, thanks to a Grant Leadbitter penalty.
- Albion's most recent victory at Portman Road was in October 2006, when they won 5-1 under caretaker boss Nigel Pearson in the penultimate match of his five unbeaten games in charge between Bryan Robson's departure and Tony Mowbray's arrival.
- Ipswich striker Freddie Sears, who has scored in each of his last two league appearances, has never previously netted in three consecutive Championship games.
- Albion are the Championship's top scorers this term, with 37 goals in 17 games - eight more than the next best side, Leeds United.
- 28 of the Baggies' goals have come in the second half - a league high. Ipswich have scored just four of their 14 goals after the break - a league low.
- Albion have not kept a clean sheet in 19 league trips to Portman Road since November 1980.
- Ipswich are without a home league win in 10 games since the 1-0 victory against Barnsley in April.