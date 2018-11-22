Championship
Ipswich19:45West Brom
Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town v West Bromwich Albion

Ipswich boss Paul Lambert
Paul Lambert has managed West Brom's local rivals Aston Villa and Wolves
Follow live text coverage from 19:30 GMT on Friday

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has no new injury or suspension concerns as he looks to pick up his first win.

Midfielder Jon Nolan (dead leg) could play for the first time in a month.

West Brom manager Darren Moore may name the same side that started the 4-1 win over promotion rivals Leeds before the international break.

Striker Dwight Gayle (calf) came off the bench to score the fourth in that game and could be recalled to the starting XI.

Albion start Friday's match 17 points ahead of bottom club Ipswich - and victory would lift the Baggies back above former boss Tony Pulis's Middlesbrough into second place, within two points of leaders Norwich City.

Ipswich lost their first fixture under Lambert at Millwall, before picking up draws against Reading and Preston.

West Bromwich Albion head coach Darren Moore told BBC WM:

"Paul Lambert has given Ipswich direction now and brought in energy and belief. They've had two impressive results and will be tough opposition.

"We all know what effect it can have when a new manager comes in and the impact it can give the place. They look a different outfit now.

"In the last game against Leeds I felt the formation was right but it's horses for different courses. I'll keep chopping and changing."

Match facts

  • This is the first meeting between the two teams since December 2010, when Ipswich beat West Brom 1-0 in the League Cup fourth round, thanks to a Grant Leadbitter penalty.
  • Albion's most recent victory at Portman Road was in October 2006, when they won 5-1 under caretaker boss Nigel Pearson in the penultimate match of his five unbeaten games in charge between Bryan Robson's departure and Tony Mowbray's arrival.
  • Ipswich striker Freddie Sears, who has scored in each of his last two league appearances, has never previously netted in three consecutive Championship games.
  • Albion are the Championship's top scorers this term, with 37 goals in 17 games - eight more than the next best side, Leeds United.
  • 28 of the Baggies' goals have come in the second half - a league high. Ipswich have scored just four of their 14 goals after the break - a league low.
  • Albion have not kept a clean sheet in 19 league trips to Portman Road since November 1980.
  • Ipswich are without a home league win in 10 games since the 1-0 victory against Barnsley in April.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich1710342820833
2Middlesbrough178721981131
3Leeds1786329171230
4Sheff Utd179352719830
5West Brom1784537251228
6Derby178452520528
7Nottm Forest176922316727
8Swansea177551913626
9Blackburn176832021-126
10QPR178271822-426
11Aston Villa176652723424
12Birmingham175932320324
13Bristol City176472019122
14Stoke175751920-122
15Brentford175662723421
16Wigan176291926-720
17Sheff Wed175572130-920
18Preston174672630-418
19Rotherham174671423-918
20Reading174492429-516
21Millwall174492229-716
22Hull174491624-816
23Bolton174491123-1216
24Ipswich171881428-1411
View full Championship table

