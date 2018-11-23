League One
Coventry19:45Peterborough
Venue: Ricoh Arena

Coventry City v Peterborough United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth17115128141438
2Sunderland17106133141936
3Barnsley17104331141734
4Peterborough18104434231134
5Luton1895432201232
6Charlton178452620628
7Blackpool177732016428
8Doncaster188462725228
9Coventry188462019128
10Accrington187742121028
11Walsall187561924-526
12Fleetwood186662419524
13Burton177372322124
14Southend187292224-223
15Wycombe185762425-122
16Shrewsbury185671922-321
17Scunthorpe185672838-1021
18Rochdale185582434-1020
19Gillingham1853102630-418
20Oxford Utd184682127-618
21Bristol Rovers184591516-117
22Plymouth1834111934-1513
23Wimbledon1832131228-1611
24Bradford1832131332-1911
