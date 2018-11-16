Mike Flynn: Newport boss says no approach from managerless Shrewsbury

Boss Mike Flynn (right) has taken Newport from League Two relegation favourites to promotion contenders

Newport County boss Mike Flynn says there has been no contact with Shrewsbury Town over their vacant manager post.

Shrewsbury sacked manager John Askey this week after five months in charge, with Salop 18th in League One and three points above the relegation places.

Flynn, 38, is among the bookmakers' favourites but played down any link.

"It's something that as far as I know is just speculation. Nobody has approached me," Flynn confirmed.

"I haven't heard anything. My focus is on getting the three points against Colchester (in Saturday's League Two game at Rodney Parade).

"It is flattering if you're linked with a job at a higher level, but it just goes to show how well we're doing - myself, my staff and the players.

"They go out and do the business on a Saturday and it's credit to them as well; the manager of the month I had I wanted to make sure everybody was involved because that's the kind of spirit we've got here, we're in it together."

Board backing boss

Flynn praised the support of the Newport board, as he has shaped a squad that is currently sixth in League Two - just two points behind Saturday's opponents Colchester who occupy third and an automatic promotion spot.

The manager points to being able to re-sign former captain Joss Labadie in October and revealed there are funds available if needed to strengthen in the January transfer window.

However, Flynn - who took over the Exiles initially as caretaker in 2017 for his first foray into management and saved them from relegation - says his ambition is to manage in the Premier League in the future.

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Metropolitan Police 0-2 Newport County highlights

"The board have been very helpful with the Joss Labadie deal and I know they'll back me in January," said Flynn, who in February 2018 signed a contract extension until June 2020.

"I'm not going to sit here and say that I'm going to stay at Newport for the rest of my life - I want to manage in the Premier League.

"People might say I'm getting a bit ahead of myself, but if you don't have plans and dreams then you're probably in the wrong industry. This is my first step to getting there.

"I'm ambitious and thankfully the board have said they will back me in January."

Wales training 'privilege'

Flynn was present at a Wales training session on Thursday, watching national manager Ryan Giggs prepare his side for Friday's Nations League game against Denmark at Cardiff City Stadium.

"I was very privileged to be able to stay there... especially on the eve of such a big game," Flynn said.

"It was great to see Gareth Bale - one of the best players in the world - how they go about things.

"But the most refreshing thing was the atmosphere around the camp. It honestly reminded me of what we've got here, the 'togetherness' the boys have got and you can see why they are doing so well."