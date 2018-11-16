John Fleck: Scotland call up Sheffield United midfielder for Israel
-
- From the section Scotland
|Nations League League C, Group 1: Albania v Scotland
|Venue: Loro Borici Stadium, Shkoder Date: Saturday, 17 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT
|Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on BBC Sport website
Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck has been added to the Scotland squad for Tuesday's Nations League match with Israel at Hampden.
He will join up with Alex McLeish's pool of players after they return from Saturday's game in Albania.
The 27-year-old was capped at under-21 level but has never been involved with the senior set-up before.
On Thursday John McGinn became the eighth player to drop out of the original squad for the double header.
