John Fleck: Scotland call up Sheffield United midfielder for Israel

Fleck has scored once in 16 Championship games this season

Nations League League C, Group 1: Albania v Scotland Venue: Loro Borici Stadium, Shkoder Date: Saturday, 17 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck has been added to the Scotland squad for Tuesday's Nations League match with Israel at Hampden.

He will join up with Alex McLeish's pool of players after they return from Saturday's game in Albania.

The 27-year-old was capped at under-21 level but has never been involved with the senior set-up before.

On Thursday John McGinn became the eighth player to drop out of the original squad for the double header.