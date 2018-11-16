Jordan Smith: Barnsley bring in Nottingham Forest keeper on emergency loan

Jordan Smith was Nottingham Forest's first-choice last season, but has not played in the Championship so far this term

Barnsley have signed Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Jordan Smith on a seven-day emergency loan.

The 23-year-old could play in their League One trip to Accrington Stanley after Jack Walton hurt his knee in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday.

First-choice keeper Adam Davies is on international duty with Wales.

English Football League rules allow for a club to bring in a goalkeeper on loan outside the transfer windows if they have no senior keepers available.

"It's really unfortunate that both our senior goalkeepers are unavailable at once, but these situations can happen in football," Barnsley chief executive Gauthier Ganaye told the club website.

"We have an important game this weekend and we'll be backed by another superb away contingent, I know Jordan is looking forward to seeing that already."