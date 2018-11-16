Checkatrade Trophy second-round draw: Portsmouth to host Arsenal Under-21s

From the section

A teenage Aaron Ramsay scored when Arsenal last faced Portsmouth in the Premier League - the Gunners winning 4-1 at Fratton Park in December 2009

League One leaders Portsmouth will face Arsenal Under-21s in the second round of the Checkatrade Trophy.

Winners of the first-round group stages have been paired against runners-up from other groups in their region.

Elsewhere, Sunderland host League Two strugglers Notts County.

The EFL's bottom side Macclesfield face Newcastle Under-21s, reigning champions Lincoln visit Accrington and Port Vale are at home to local rivals Stoke's Under-21 team.

Seven of the 16 under-21 sides that entered the competition progressed through the group stage.

Ties will be played in week commencing 3 December.

Northern section

Shrewsbury Town v Walsall

Sunderland v Notts County

Rochdale v Oldham Athletic

Accrington v Lincoln City

Newcastle United Under-21 v Macclesfield Town

Mansfield Town v Bury

Port Vale v Stoke City Under-21

Barnsley v Manchester City Under-21

Southern section