Checkatrade Trophy second-round draw: Portsmouth to host Arsenal Under-21s
- From the section Football
League One leaders Portsmouth will face Arsenal Under-21s in the second round of the Checkatrade Trophy.
Winners of the first-round group stages have been paired against runners-up from other groups in their region.
Elsewhere, Sunderland host League Two strugglers Notts County.
The EFL's bottom side Macclesfield face Newcastle Under-21s, reigning champions Lincoln visit Accrington and Port Vale are at home to local rivals Stoke's Under-21 team.
Seven of the 16 under-21 sides that entered the competition progressed through the group stage.
Ties will be played in week commencing 3 December.
Northern section
- Shrewsbury Town v Walsall
- Sunderland v Notts County
- Rochdale v Oldham Athletic
- Accrington v Lincoln City
- Newcastle United Under-21 v Macclesfield Town
- Mansfield Town v Bury
- Port Vale v Stoke City Under-21
- Barnsley v Manchester City Under-21
Southern section
- Chelsea Under-21 v AFC Wimbledon
- Portsmouth v Arsenal Under-21
- Cambridge United v Northampton Town
- Exeter City v Peterborough United
- Cheltenham Town v Newport County
- Luton Town v Southend United
- Oxford United v Tottenham Under-21
- Swansea City Under-21 v Bristol Rovers