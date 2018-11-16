Elliott Bennett: Blackburn Rovers midfielder signs new contract

From the section

Bennett started 40 of the 46 games in League One for Blackburn last season

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Elliott Bennett has signed a new deal with the Championship club.

The 29-year-old has signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract, which will keep him at Ewood Park until June 2021.

Bennett joined Blackburn in January 2016 from Norwich City, with whom he won promotion to the Premier League in 2014-15.

He was a key player in Blackburn's promotion-winning side last season.

Bennett made 47 appearances in all competitions, helping Blackburn to finish second in League One.