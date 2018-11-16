Christian Fluthmann: Norwich City coach leaves for Eintracht Braunschweig role

Christian Fluthmann (right) on the bench as part of Daniel Farke's coaching staff

Christian Fluthmann has left his role as first-team coach at Norwich City to take up a role with German side Eintracht Braunschweig.

Fluthmann, 39, joined up with the Canaries in 2017 from Borussia Dortmund and worked under Daniel Farke.

The departure is offset by the appointment of Christopher John as first-team coach.

"We've known he'd leave in the summer and then there was an opportunity to bring in Christopher John," Farke said.

"Right now there was an chance for Christian to sign a new long-term contract in Germany and for that reason we decided to make this change now and not in the summer."