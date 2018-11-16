Burundi beat South Sudan to keep Afcon hopes alive

Africa Cup of Nations trophy

A hat-trick from Fiston Abdul Razak helped Burundi win 5-2 away to South Sudan on Friday to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Atak Lual gave the hosts the lead early on with Cedric Amissi hitting an equaliser for Burundi.

Stoke City's Saido Berahino made it 2-1 to Burundi on the stroke of half-time, with Dominic Aboi striking back for the hosts in the second half to make it 2-2 after 59 minutes.

Abdul Razzak, who plays for Algeria's JS Kabylie, then hit his 20-minute hat-trick with goals in the 70th, 89th and 90th minutes to ensure Burundi collected all three points.

The result puts Burundi top of Group C, a point ahead of Mali who are away to Gabon on Saturday, with the group now likely to be decided after the final round of qualifiers next March.

In Alexandria, Egypt beat Tunisia 3-2 courtesy of a 90th minute from Mohamed Salah. Both teams had already qualified for next year's finals.

In Friday's late kick-off, Morocco were scheduled to face 2019 hosts Cameroon in Casablanca in Group B.

Cameroon have already qualified as hosts but a win for Morocco plus a loss or draw for Malawi in Comoros on Saturday would put the Atlas Lions through.