Christophe Berra: Hearts captain on course for early return

Hearts captain Christophe Berra
Hearts captain Christophe Berra has not played since the win over Celtic on 11 August

Hearts captain Christophe Berra has returned to training three months ahead of schedule.

The 33-year-old central defender tore his hamstring in August and was expected to be out for six months.

The Scotland international was back in light training on Friday and has set a loose target of Rangers' visit to Tynecastle on 2 December for a return.

Berra returned for a second spell at Hearts in the summer of 2017 and made 45 appearances last season.

