Christophe Berra: Hearts captain on course for early return

Hearts captain Christophe Berra has returned to training three months ahead of schedule.

The 33-year-old central defender tore his hamstring in August and was expected to be out for six months.

The Scotland international was back in light training on Friday and has set a loose target of Rangers' visit to Tynecastle on 2 December for a return.

Berra returned for a second spell at Hearts in the summer of 2017 and made 45 appearances last season.