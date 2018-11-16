Christophe Berra: Hearts captain on course for early return
Hearts captain Christophe Berra has returned to training three months ahead of schedule.
The 33-year-old central defender tore his hamstring in August and was expected to be out for six months.
The Scotland international was back in light training on Friday and has set a loose target of Rangers' visit to Tynecastle on 2 December for a return.
Berra returned for a second spell at Hearts in the summer of 2017 and made 45 appearances last season.