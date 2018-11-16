Arbroath manager Dick Campbell given eight-game touchline suspension

Dick Campbell's side lead Scottish League One by 10 points

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell has been given an eight-match touchline ban.

The 64-year-old was sent to the stand during the 1-1 draw away to Raith Rovers on 6 October.

But, in addition to a Scottish FA misconduct charge, he was alleged to have breached a protocol for staff expelled from the technical area.

An SFA tribunal gave him a six-game ban but added two more matches, which had been suspended from last season after he confronted a referee on the pitch.

Arbroath, who travel to face Angus rivals Brechin City on Saturday looking for a fifth straight win, lead Rovers by 10 points at the top of Scotland's League One.