Long-serving Northern Ireland kitman Derek McKinley passes away

Derek's first match as kit attendant was a World Cup qualifier against Israel in 1981

Former long-term Northern Ireland kitman Derek McKinley has died, the Irish FA has announced.

McKinley was kitman for six NI managers - Billy Bingham, Bryan Hamilton, Lawrie McMenemy, Sammy McIlroy, Lawrie Sanchez and Nigel Worthingtonn - after joining the international set-up in 1981.

He retired after a Euro qualifier in Italy in October 2011, having been in the dugout for 230 senior games.

The IFA expressed its sadness at the former Portadown goalkeeper's passing.

"He operated for the Irish Football Association at two World Cups and he was the go-to person for generations of Northern Ireland players," the IFA said in a statement.

"Derek counted many of them, such as Martin O'Neill, Pat Jennings, Gerry Armstrong, Norman Whiteside and David Healy, as his friends."

In November 2011 a host of current and former Northern Ireland players, many of whom played at the 1982 and 1986 World Cup finals, attended a tribute dinner to mark his retirement and three decades of service.

McKinley was also kit manager for the Ports, Lisburn Distillery, Glentoran and Knockbreda.

"A football enthusiast and perfectionist, he took great pride in ensuring that all his teams were immaculately turned out and all the required equipment was available and prepared," the IFA added.

"He will be sorely missed by all his friends in the Irish Football Association and the association wishes to send its sincere condolences to his family at this sad time."