Slovakia v Ukraine
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Belgium
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|1
|6
|9
|2
|Switzerland
|3
|2
|0
|1
|9
|3
|6
|6
|3
|Iceland
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|13
|-12
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ukraine
|3
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|9
|2
|Czech Rep
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|3
|Slovakia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bos-Herze
|4
|3
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|10
|2
|Austria
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|Northern Ireland
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wales
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|6
|2
|Denmark
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|3
|R. of Ireland
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Israel
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2
|2
|6
|2
|Scotland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Albania
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Finland
|5
|4
|0
|1
|5
|1
|4
|12
|2
|Greece
|5
|3
|0
|2
|4
|4
|0
|9
|3
|Hungary
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|6
|1
|7
|4
|Estonia
|5
|0
|1
|4
|3
|8
|-5
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Norway
|4
|3
|0
|1
|4
|1
|3
|9
|2
|Bulgaria
|4
|3
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|9
|3
|Cyprus
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|4
|4
|Slovenia
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3
|6
|-3
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Serbia
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|2
|3
|8
|2
|Montenegro
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|3
|3
|7
|3
|Romania
|4
|1
|3
|0
|4
|3
|1
|6
|4
|Lithuania
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|9
|-7
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Georgia
|5
|4
|1
|0
|10
|1
|9
|13
|2
|Kazakhstan
|5
|1
|3
|1
|7
|5
|2
|6
|3
|Latvia
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|3
|4
|Andorra
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|9
|-7
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Belarus
|5
|3
|2
|0
|8
|0
|8
|11
|2
|Luxembourg
|5
|3
|0
|2
|10
|3
|7
|9
|3
|Moldova
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|8
|4
|San Marino
|5
|0
|0
|5
|0
|14
|-14
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kosovo
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|2
|4
|8
|2
|Azerbaijan
|4
|1
|3
|0
|5
|2
|3
|6
|3
|Faroe Islands
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|4
|4
|Malta
|4
|0
|2
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Macedonia
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|5
|3
|9
|2
|Gibraltar
|4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|6
|3
|Armenia
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|4
|2
|6
|4
|Liechtenstein
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|8
|-3
|3