Nathan Cameron: Macclesfield Town sign former Bury defender

Nathan Cameron made 23 appearances for Bury last season

League Two's bottom club Macclesfield Town have signed former Bury defender Nathan Cameron on a deal until January.

The 26-year-old began his career with Coventry City and made 52 appearances for the Sky Blues during a four-year spell with the League One club.

He went on to join Bury in the summer of 2013 and turned out 148 times in five seasons at Gigg Lane.

While with the Shakers, he helped them to promotion from League Two in 2015 but was released during the summer.

