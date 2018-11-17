Morocco qualify for 2019 Nations Cup

Morocco celebrate after scoring against Cameroon

Morocco qualified for next year's Africa Cup of Nations without kicking a ball on Saturday as Comoros beat Malawi 2-1.

The Atlas Lions qualify with a game to spare after beating Cameroon 2-0 on Friday in Casablanca.

Hakim Ziyech scored twice to condemn the African champions to their first defeat under Clarence Seedorf.

"Congratulations to players and staff for this brilliant qualification," tweeted Morocco coach Herve Renard.

The final round of Group B games take place in March, with Cameroon assured their place as Nations Cup hosts.

The Indomitable Lions are participating in the qualifiers to ensure competitive match practice and they sit second in the group with 8 points, two fewer than Morocco, while Comoros rise to five points, one more than Malawi.

The win is only the third for Comoros in Nations Cup qualifying history, following on from victory over Mauritius in the 2019 preliminary phase as well as a 1-0 win over Botswana in 2017 qualifying.