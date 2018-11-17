Ryan Giggs: Manager backs Wales 'character' in defeat to Denmark

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales didn’t take chances - Giggs

Wales manager Ryan Giggs says he is proud of the fiery character his players demonstrated during their 2-1 Nations League loss to Denmark.

Defeat meant Wales missed out on promotion to the top tier.

They reacted furiously to a "cheap shot" on Ethan Ampadu, who was bundled into the advertising hoardings by Kasper Dolberg, who the Chelsea defender then clattered in retribution.

"I want to see it, as long as they don't go overboard," said Giggs.

"It shows they care, it shows they are not going to get bullied. I like that in a team. It shows tremendous character.

"As well as talent, you've got to have character to do well in this game. I was proud of them."

Dolberg and Ampadu were both given yellow cards for their actions, though Ampadu's booking earned him a standing ovation and a roar of approval from Wales' fans.

The 18-year-old had come on as a second-half substitute for injured centre-back James Chester, and Giggs was unimpressed by the initial challenge from Denmark's replacement Dolberg.

"I just thought it was a cheap shot," said the manager.

Wales defender Ethan Ampadu is shown a yellow card against Denmark

"You've got a lad who has just turned 18, broke his leg when he was 17. It was a late tackle.

"I realise we're not playing tiddlywinks and tackling is part of the game - and I like that - but for a young lad who's been injured badly, it was a cheap shot. That's why I reacted.

"And I was proud of the players, how they reacted, protecting a young player, which is how it should be."

Denmark manager Age Hareide, however, defended Dolberg.

"Dolberg is one of the nicest kids you can ever think of. He's a very nice boy, he wouldn't harm a fly," said Hareide.

"Actually he should be more ruthless. The boards are too close to the line. It wasn't the knock from Dolberg - it was the boards.

"As I said to Ryan, he [Ampadu] shouldn't hit him, he shouldn't go back on him. There was no harm from Dolberg's side."

Wales next play a friendly away to Albania on Tuesday, 20 November.