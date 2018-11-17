Ethan Ampadu: Wales youngster did 'what he needed to do' - Ashley Williams

The initial incident involving Ethan Ampadu and Denmark's Kasper Dolberg happened with six minutes remaining

Wales captain Ashley Williams says Ethan Ampadu was right to stand up for himself during the 2-1 loss to Denmark.

Substitute Ampadu was the subject of a poor challenge by Kasper Dolberg, which saw the 18-year-old Chelsea defender hit the advertising hoardings.

Dolberg was yellow-carded, but when play resumed Ampadu clattered into the Dane to also earn himself a booking.

"I don't think he lost his head. I thought he was doing what he needed to do," Williams said.

"The guy put him in the stand and you react to that and look after yourself.

"They were leaving a bit on us and we were leaving a bit on them and sometimes the game goes like that.

"I thought it was brilliant the way the lads reacted."

Wales manager Ryan Giggs called Dolberg's challenge on Ampadu a "cheap shot" and voiced his feelings to Denmark boss Age Hareide in no uncertain terms.

Giggs was proud of the "tremendous character" his players demonstrated during the defeat at Cardiff City Stadium, which ended his side's hopes of promotion to the Nations League top tier.

Wales didn't take chances - Giggs

Williams, on a season-long loan at Stoke City from Everton, says Wales cannot be down-hearted despite their second defeat to Denmark in the Nations League campaign.

"We're not too down about it but it's frustrating because we wanted to win and felt we'd done enough to win. We had a lot of chances," Williams said.

"I thought we played some excellent stuff on the night. But we didn't defend too well on the goals, especially the first one.

"But it's all part of the experience and the learning, especially with a lot of new players in the team.

"We understand Denmark are a really good team. They made it difficult for us and posed a lot of problems for us to try and figure out."

Ashley Williams made his Wales debut against Luxembourg in March 2008

"It's disappointing we fell short. There's a lot from that team we can learn from."

Williams believes the Nations League has been useful for Wales ahead of the European Championship campaign, which begins in March.

"No one really knew what was going on when the Nations League was brought in," said the 34-year-old.

"But it's been worthwhile for us because we're in a bit of a transition with all the new players.

"The last few camps we've got to know each other really well, on and off the pitch, and you can see the way the boys are progressing.

"It stands us in good stead to go into the (Euro 2020) qualifiers. We want to keep as much momentum as we can and try and qualify through that now."

Wales face Albania in a friendly in Elbasan on Tuesday, with several of Giggs' exciting batch of young players set to feature to gain more experience ahead of the European Championship campaign.

"It wouldn't surprise me if there are some changes, that's up to the gaffer," Williams said.

"It gives us another chance to stay together in camp for a few more days and get to know each other a little bit better.

"Then we go to battle for another 90 minutes and it's valuable experience against a team that are very good."