Scotland's late arrival in Albania 'madness' - Scott McDonald

Scotland head coach Alex McLeish has much to ponder after withdrawals

Nations League League C, Group 1: Albania v Scotland Venue: Loro Borici Stadium, Shkoder Date: Saturday, 17 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Former Australia striker Scott McDonald says it is "madness" that Scotland did not arrive in Albania until the night before their Nations League game.

Scotland flew in on Friday evening ahead of Saturday's 19:45 GMT kick-off.

"To get on an aeroplane less than 24 hours before a game is nonsense for me," the former Celtic striker said.

"I just think it's madness. Why have they travelled so late? You are giving players excuses before they've even started."

Scotland sit three points behind League C, Group 1 leaders Israel with two games remaining and McDonald thinks Alex McLeish's side would have benefitted from visiting the Loro Borici Stadium in Shkoder.

"I liked it, doing a bit of shooting in a goal I am hoping to be scoring in and visualising," he told BBC Scotland's Sportsound.

"Why have they not come over before today and trained at the ground and prepared and got the boys visualising where they will be playing?

"It is doing things professionally and that's the way it has always been done."

To make matters worse for McLeish's squad, their flight's arrival in Albania was delayed, but former Scotland striker Steven Thompson took a different view.

"It is a two-and-a-half hour flight and the day before a game, you are doing very little," he said.

"You are running through shape, you are doing small boxes, you are doing a very light training session - that can happen anywhere.

"It wouldn't matter to me if I was doing that in a public park or if I was doing it in a stadium I am going to play in.

"It is not affecting how I play the next day."