Championship
Rotherham12:30Sheff Utd
Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium

Rotherham United v Sheffield United

Sheffield United's David McGoldrick
David McGoldrick had a penalty saved as Sheffield United drew with city rivals Wednesday in their last match before the international break
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne could name the same team that started the 1-1 draw at Blackburn last time out.

The Millers are only two points above the relegation zone, but are unbeaten in their past five matches.

Sheffield United, who will go top with a win, have no new injury or suspension concerns.

Defender John Egan (calf) was sent back early from international duty with Republic of Ireland but is expected to be fit to play.

Match facts

  • Rotherham have won just one of their previous 12 league games against Sheffield United (D4 L7), although that victory did come in the most recent home meeting (3-1 in September 2013).
  • Sheffield United are unbeaten in their last 11 league games against Rotherham in the second tier (W6 D5).
  • Rotherham have not lost any of their previous five games in the Championship (W1 D4); their longest unbeaten run in the second tier since April 2016 (a run of 11 games under Neil Warnock).
  • Sheffield United have not scored in either of their last two games in the Championship - not since September 2013 have they failed to score in three consecutive league games.
  • 71% of Rotherham's goals in the Championship this term have been scored via set pieces (10 of 14); the most of any side.
  • Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has scored with 37% of his shots in the Championship this season; the best conversion rate of any player in the competition (min. 10 shots).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 24th November 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich1710342820833
2Middlesbrough178721981131
3Leeds1786329171230
4Sheff Utd179352719830
5West Brom1784537251228
6Derby178452520528
7Nottm Forest176922316727
8Swansea177551913626
9Blackburn176832021-126
10QPR178271822-426
11Aston Villa176652723424
12Birmingham175932320324
13Bristol City176472019122
14Stoke175751920-122
15Brentford175662723421
16Wigan176291926-720
17Sheff Wed175572130-920
18Preston174672630-418
19Rotherham174671423-918
20Reading174492429-516
21Millwall174492229-716
22Hull174491624-816
23Bolton174491123-1216
24Ipswich171881428-1411
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC