Rotherham United v Sheffield United

David McGoldrick had a penalty saved as Sheffield United drew with city rivals Wednesday in their last match before the international break

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne could name the same team that started the 1-1 draw at Blackburn last time out.

The Millers are only two points above the relegation zone, but are unbeaten in their past five matches.

Sheffield United, who will go top with a win, have no new injury or suspension concerns.

Defender John Egan (calf) was sent back early from international duty with Republic of Ireland but is expected to be fit to play.

Match facts