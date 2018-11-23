Rotherham United v Sheffield United
Rotherham United boss Paul Warne could name the same team that started the 1-1 draw at Blackburn last time out.
The Millers are only two points above the relegation zone, but are unbeaten in their past five matches.
Sheffield United, who will go top with a win, have no new injury or suspension concerns.
Defender John Egan (calf) was sent back early from international duty with Republic of Ireland but is expected to be fit to play.
Match facts
- Rotherham have won just one of their previous 12 league games against Sheffield United (D4 L7), although that victory did come in the most recent home meeting (3-1 in September 2013).
- Sheffield United are unbeaten in their last 11 league games against Rotherham in the second tier (W6 D5).
- Rotherham have not lost any of their previous five games in the Championship (W1 D4); their longest unbeaten run in the second tier since April 2016 (a run of 11 games under Neil Warnock).
- Sheffield United have not scored in either of their last two games in the Championship - not since September 2013 have they failed to score in three consecutive league games.
- 71% of Rotherham's goals in the Championship this term have been scored via set pieces (10 of 14); the most of any side.
- Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has scored with 37% of his shots in the Championship this season; the best conversion rate of any player in the competition (min. 10 shots).