Leeds United v Bristol City

Leeds United are likely to give a debut to either Kamil Miazek or Will Huffer after first-choice goalkeepers Bailey Peacock-Farrell (knee) and Jamal Blackman were ruled out.
Chelsea loanee Blackman suffered a broken leg in an under-23s game and is out for the season.
Bristol City hope to welcome back forwards Mo Eisa and Hakeeb Adelakun (both ankle).
Eisa has been out since August, while Adelakun is yet to make his City debut.
Match facts
- Leeds have lost just two of their 24 league games against Bristol City in the second tier (W17 D5), with those two defeats separated by over 90 years (0-1 in both 1921 and 2016).
- Bristol City last beat Leeds at Elland Road in league competition in November 1979, going winless in their six such trips since (D1 L5).
- Leeds have suffered just one defeat in their last 12 home games in the Championship (W7 D4), with that coming against Birmingham in September (1-2).
- Bristol City have lost each of their last three games in the Championship - they have not lost four in a row since January 2017 (a run of eight consecutive defeats).
- Mateusz Klich has been directly involved in more goals than any other Leeds player in the Championship this term (10 - five goals and five assists), with each of those 10 goals coming from open play.
- Bristol City striker Andreas Weimann has scored four of his five goals in the Championship this season away from home. Indeed, only three players have netted more away goals in the competition this term - Neal Maupay (6), Lewis Grabban and Fraizer Campbell (both five).