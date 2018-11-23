Championship
Leeds15:00Bristol City
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Bristol City

Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski
Leeds were thrashed 4-1 by West Bromwich Albion before the international break
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Leeds United are likely to give a debut to either Kamil Miazek or Will Huffer after first-choice goalkeepers Bailey Peacock-Farrell (knee) and Jamal Blackman were ruled out.

Chelsea loanee Blackman suffered a broken leg in an under-23s game and is out for the season.

Bristol City hope to welcome back forwards Mo Eisa and Hakeeb Adelakun (both ankle).

Eisa has been out since August, while Adelakun is yet to make his City debut.

Match facts

  • Leeds have lost just two of their 24 league games against Bristol City in the second tier (W17 D5), with those two defeats separated by over 90 years (0-1 in both 1921 and 2016).
  • Bristol City last beat Leeds at Elland Road in league competition in November 1979, going winless in their six such trips since (D1 L5).
  • Leeds have suffered just one defeat in their last 12 home games in the Championship (W7 D4), with that coming against Birmingham in September (1-2).
  • Bristol City have lost each of their last three games in the Championship - they have not lost four in a row since January 2017 (a run of eight consecutive defeats).
  • Mateusz Klich has been directly involved in more goals than any other Leeds player in the Championship this term (10 - five goals and five assists), with each of those 10 goals coming from open play.
  • Bristol City striker Andreas Weimann has scored four of his five goals in the Championship this season away from home. Indeed, only three players have netted more away goals in the competition this term - Neal Maupay (6), Lewis Grabban and Fraizer Campbell (both five).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich1710342820833
2Middlesbrough178721981131
3Leeds1786329171230
4Sheff Utd179352719830
5West Brom1784537251228
6Derby178452520528
7Nottm Forest176922316727
8Swansea177551913626
9Blackburn176832021-126
10QPR178271822-426
11Aston Villa176652723424
12Birmingham175932320324
13Bristol City176472019122
14Stoke175751920-122
15Brentford175662723421
16Wigan176291926-720
17Sheff Wed175572130-920
18Preston174672630-418
19Rotherham174671423-918
20Reading174492429-516
21Millwall174492229-716
22Hull174491624-816
23Bolton174491123-1216
24Ipswich171881428-1411
View full Championship table

