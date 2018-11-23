Championship
Preston15:00Blackburn
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray
Tony Mowbray's Blackburn won promotion from League One last season
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Sean Maguire and Daniel Johnson are both out for Preston as they look to extend their seven-game unbeaten run.

Forward Maguire is likely to be missing until January (hamstring), while midfielder Johnson was due to see a specialist about a thigh problem.

Blackburn's captain Charlie Mulgrew is set to return, having not played since October, because of a rib injury.

Left-back Derrick Williams should also feature for Rovers, after missing their last game due to a knock.

Match facts

  • Preston North End are looking to record consecutive home league wins over Blackburn for the first time since September 1966 (a run of three).
  • After winning three consecutive league games against Preston between 2001 and 2015, Blackburn are winless in three such meetings since (D1 L2).
  • Preston are unbeaten in their last seven games in the Championship (W3 D4), the longest current run in the competition.
  • Blackburn have lost just three of their 17 games in the Championship this season - only twice previously have they suffered fewer defeats at this stage of a second tier campaign (one in 1989-90 and two in 1957-58).
  • Preston's Callum Robinson has been directly involved in 10 goals in the Championship this season (eight goals and two assists), with eight of those coming in home games at Deepdale.
  • Blackburn midfielder Bradley Dack has had a hand in 18 goals in his last 17 appearances in all competitions (12 goals and six assists).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich1710342820833
2Middlesbrough178721981131
3Leeds1786329171230
4Sheff Utd179352719830
5West Brom1784537251228
6Derby178452520528
7Nottm Forest176922316727
8Swansea177551913626
9Blackburn176832021-126
10QPR178271822-426
11Aston Villa176652723424
12Birmingham175932320324
13Bristol City176472019122
14Stoke175751920-122
15Brentford175662723421
16Wigan176291926-720
17Sheff Wed175572130-920
18Preston174672630-418
19Rotherham174671423-918
20Reading174492429-516
21Millwall174492229-716
22Hull174491624-816
23Bolton174491123-1216
24Ipswich171881428-1411
View full Championship table

Top Stories

