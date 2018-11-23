Preston North End v Blackburn Rovers
Sean Maguire and Daniel Johnson are both out for Preston as they look to extend their seven-game unbeaten run.
Forward Maguire is likely to be missing until January (hamstring), while midfielder Johnson was due to see a specialist about a thigh problem.
Blackburn's captain Charlie Mulgrew is set to return, having not played since October, because of a rib injury.
Left-back Derrick Williams should also feature for Rovers, after missing their last game due to a knock.
Match facts
- Preston North End are looking to record consecutive home league wins over Blackburn for the first time since September 1966 (a run of three).
- After winning three consecutive league games against Preston between 2001 and 2015, Blackburn are winless in three such meetings since (D1 L2).
- Preston are unbeaten in their last seven games in the Championship (W3 D4), the longest current run in the competition.
- Blackburn have lost just three of their 17 games in the Championship this season - only twice previously have they suffered fewer defeats at this stage of a second tier campaign (one in 1989-90 and two in 1957-58).
- Preston's Callum Robinson has been directly involved in 10 goals in the Championship this season (eight goals and two assists), with eight of those coming in home games at Deepdale.
- Blackburn midfielder Bradley Dack has had a hand in 18 goals in his last 17 appearances in all competitions (12 goals and six assists).