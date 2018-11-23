Preston North End v Blackburn Rovers

Tony Mowbray's Blackburn won promotion from League One last season

Sean Maguire and Daniel Johnson are both out for Preston as they look to extend their seven-game unbeaten run.

Forward Maguire is likely to be missing until January (hamstring), while midfielder Johnson was due to see a specialist about a thigh problem.

Blackburn's captain Charlie Mulgrew is set to return, having not played since October, because of a rib injury.

Left-back Derrick Williams should also feature for Rovers, after missing their last game due to a knock.

Match facts