Wigan Athletic v Reading
Wigan striker Will Grigg has recovered from a hamstring injury and could play for the first time since October.
But Everton loanee left-back Antonee Robinson (ankle) is unavailable and will be absent for about four weeks.
Reading will be without forward Mo Barrow (illness) while striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (back) is still two weeks from making a return to action.
Centre-back Paul McShane (hamstring) is likely to miss out again after aggravating his injury.
Reading manager Paul Clement told BBC Radio Berkshire:
"We have to go to Wigan with belief. We're not looking beyond this game and we know what's coming up.
"There's a relentless run of games between now and the end of March when the next international break comes along.
"We know the challenge we have ahead, but you can only go about your business and control what you can control in terms of the mentality and the spirit."
Match facts
- Wigan have lost their past two league meetings with Reading, with both coming in the 2016-17 season as the Latics suffered relegation.
- Reading have won their past two league games against Wigan, having won just two of their 12 such meetings beforehand (D3 L7).
- Wigan are looking to avoid a fifth consecutive Championship defeat in this game - the last time they lost five in a row in the competition was in December 2016 under Warren Joyce.
- Reading have only won one of their past 16 away games in the Championship (D5 L10), losing each of their past three in a row.
- Wigan scored 53% of their Championship goals this season in August (10/19) - they've netted just nine goals in their 12 games in the competition since then.
- After scoring just once in his first 25 appearances in the Championship, Reading's Yakou Meite has netted six goals in his five outings since.