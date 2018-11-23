Championship
Wigan15:00Reading
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Reading

Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook
Paul Cook's Wigan are on a four-match losing streak in the Championship
Wigan striker Will Grigg has recovered from a hamstring injury and could play for the first time since October.

But Everton loanee left-back Antonee Robinson (ankle) is unavailable and will be absent for about four weeks.

Reading will be without forward Mo Barrow (illness) while striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (back) is still two weeks from making a return to action.

Centre-back Paul McShane (hamstring) is likely to miss out again after aggravating his injury.

Reading manager Paul Clement told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"We have to go to Wigan with belief. We're not looking beyond this game and we know what's coming up.

"There's a relentless run of games between now and the end of March when the next international break comes along.

"We know the challenge we have ahead, but you can only go about your business and control what you can control in terms of the mentality and the spirit."

Match facts

  • Wigan have lost their past two league meetings with Reading, with both coming in the 2016-17 season as the Latics suffered relegation.
  • Reading have won their past two league games against Wigan, having won just two of their 12 such meetings beforehand (D3 L7).
  • Wigan are looking to avoid a fifth consecutive Championship defeat in this game - the last time they lost five in a row in the competition was in December 2016 under Warren Joyce.
  • Reading have only won one of their past 16 away games in the Championship (D5 L10), losing each of their past three in a row.
  • Wigan scored 53% of their Championship goals this season in August (10/19) - they've netted just nine goals in their 12 games in the competition since then.
  • After scoring just once in his first 25 appearances in the Championship, Reading's Yakou Meite has netted six goals in his five outings since.

Saturday 24th November 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich1710342820833
2Middlesbrough178721981131
3Leeds1786329171230
4Sheff Utd179352719830
5West Brom1784537251228
6Derby178452520528
7Nottm Forest176922316727
8Swansea177551913626
9Blackburn176832021-126
10QPR178271822-426
11Aston Villa176652723424
12Birmingham175932320324
13Bristol City176472019122
14Stoke175751920-122
15Brentford175662723421
16Wigan176291926-720
17Sheff Wed175572130-920
18Preston174672630-418
19Rotherham174671423-918
20Reading174492429-516
21Millwall174492229-716
22Hull174491624-816
23Bolton174491123-1216
24Ipswich171881428-1411
