Wigan Athletic v Reading

Paul Cook's Wigan are on a four-match losing streak in the Championship

Wigan striker Will Grigg has recovered from a hamstring injury and could play for the first time since October.

But Everton loanee left-back Antonee Robinson (ankle) is unavailable and will be absent for about four weeks.

Reading will be without forward Mo Barrow (illness) while striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (back) is still two weeks from making a return to action.

Centre-back Paul McShane (hamstring) is likely to miss out again after aggravating his injury.

Reading manager Paul Clement told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"We have to go to Wigan with belief. We're not looking beyond this game and we know what's coming up.

"There's a relentless run of games between now and the end of March when the next international break comes along.

"We know the challenge we have ahead, but you can only go about your business and control what you can control in terms of the mentality and the spirit."

Match facts