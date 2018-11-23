Championship
Hull15:00Nottm Forest
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest's Lewis Grabban
Lewis Grabban has scored 10 goals in his past 12 outings in all competitions for Nottingham Forest
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Hull City are again without defender Stephen Kingsley and forward Nouha Dicko because of hip and hamstring injuries respectively.

Otherwise, there are no new concerns after Jackson Irvine, Markus Henriksen and Kamil Grosicki returned from international duty unscathed.

Nottingham Forest defender Danny Fox remains unavailable, having missed almost a month with a foot injury.

However, striker Daryl Murphy is in line to feature after a virus.

Match facts

  • Hull have lost just two of their last 10 league games against Nottingham Forest (W6 D2), although the most recent of those defeats came in this fixture last season (2-3 in October 2017).
  • Nottingham Forest are unbeaten on their last three league trips to the KCOM Stadium (W2 D1), last suffering defeat there back in April 2012 (1-2).
  • Following their 1-0 win over West Brom at the start of the month, Hull are looking to record back-to-back league wins at the KCOM Stadium for the first time since April 2017 (a run of four in the Premier League).
  • Nottingham Forest have only lost one of their last 11 games in the Championship (W5 D5), with their only defeat in this run coming against current league leaders Norwich (1-2 in October).
  • Fraizer Campbell is Hull's top scorer in the Championship this season with six goals, however only one of those has been netted at the KCOM Stadium (five away from home).
  • Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon has kept seven clean sheets in the Championship this season - only Darren Randolph has more (11 for Middlesbrough).

Saturday 24th November 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich1710342820833
2Middlesbrough178721981131
3Leeds1786329171230
4Sheff Utd179352719830
5West Brom1784537251228
6Derby178452520528
7Nottm Forest176922316727
8Swansea177551913626
9Blackburn176832021-126
10QPR178271822-426
11Aston Villa176652723424
12Birmingham175932320324
13Bristol City176472019122
14Stoke175751920-122
15Brentford175662723421
16Wigan176291926-720
17Sheff Wed175572130-920
18Preston174672630-418
19Rotherham174671423-918
20Reading174492429-516
21Millwall174492229-716
22Hull174491624-816
23Bolton174491123-1216
24Ipswich171881428-1411
