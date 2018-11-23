Hull City v Nottingham Forest
- From the section Championship
Hull City are again without defender Stephen Kingsley and forward Nouha Dicko because of hip and hamstring injuries respectively.
Otherwise, there are no new concerns after Jackson Irvine, Markus Henriksen and Kamil Grosicki returned from international duty unscathed.
Nottingham Forest defender Danny Fox remains unavailable, having missed almost a month with a foot injury.
However, striker Daryl Murphy is in line to feature after a virus.
Match facts
- Hull have lost just two of their last 10 league games against Nottingham Forest (W6 D2), although the most recent of those defeats came in this fixture last season (2-3 in October 2017).
- Nottingham Forest are unbeaten on their last three league trips to the KCOM Stadium (W2 D1), last suffering defeat there back in April 2012 (1-2).
- Following their 1-0 win over West Brom at the start of the month, Hull are looking to record back-to-back league wins at the KCOM Stadium for the first time since April 2017 (a run of four in the Premier League).
- Nottingham Forest have only lost one of their last 11 games in the Championship (W5 D5), with their only defeat in this run coming against current league leaders Norwich (1-2 in October).
- Fraizer Campbell is Hull's top scorer in the Championship this season with six goals, however only one of those has been netted at the KCOM Stadium (five away from home).
- Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon has kept seven clean sheets in the Championship this season - only Darren Randolph has more (11 for Middlesbrough).