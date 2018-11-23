Brentford v Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough's on-loan defender Danny Batth helped Wolves to the Championship title last season

Brentford have striker Emiliano Marcondes available, while Chris Mepham and Neal Maupay are also fit to play.

Said Benrahma is out after going off injured in the last game against QPR, while Ollie Watkins continues to recover from his toe injury.

Middlesbrough, second in the Championship, have a full complement of players with all of the first-team squad training during the week.

Returning defender Ryan Shotton has been involved but is unlikely to play.

Match facts