Championship
Brentford17:30Middlesbrough
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough defender Danny Batth
Middlesbrough's on-loan defender Danny Batth helped Wolves to the Championship title last season
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Brentford have striker Emiliano Marcondes available, while Chris Mepham and Neal Maupay are also fit to play.

Said Benrahma is out after going off injured in the last game against QPR, while Ollie Watkins continues to recover from his toe injury.

Middlesbrough, second in the Championship, have a full complement of players with all of the first-team squad training during the week.

Returning defender Ryan Shotton has been involved but is unlikely to play.

Match facts

  • Brentford have not beaten Middlesbrough in league competition since December 1938, drawing three and losing eight of their 11 such meetings since.
  • Middlesbrough have kept a clean sheet in seven of their last 10 league games against Brentford, conceding just four goals in total in this run.
  • Brentford have taken just seven points from their last 30 available in the Championship (P10 W1 D4 L5), managing just one clean sheet in this run of games.
  • Middlesbrough have conceded a league-low eight goals in the Championship this term; the fewest by a side after 17 games of a second tier campaign since QPR in 2010-11 (seven).
  • Brentford striker Neal Maupay has been directly involved in 18 goals in 15 appearances in the Championship this season (12 goals and six assists) - two more than he was in 42 outings last term (16 - 12 goals and four assists).
  • Middlesbrough striker Jordan Hugill scored both of his team's goals in a 2-0 win over Wigan last time out, while he is looking to net in consecutive Championship games for the first time since October 2017 (a run of three games).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich1710342820833
2Middlesbrough178721981131
3Leeds1786329171230
4Sheff Utd179352719830
5West Brom1784537251228
6Derby178452520528
7Nottm Forest176922316727
8Swansea177551913626
9Blackburn176832021-126
10QPR178271822-426
11Aston Villa176652723424
12Birmingham175932320324
13Bristol City176472019122
14Stoke175751920-122
15Brentford175662723421
16Wigan176291926-720
17Sheff Wed175572130-920
18Preston174672630-418
19Rotherham174671423-918
20Reading174492429-516
21Millwall174492229-716
22Hull174491624-816
23Bolton174491123-1216
24Ipswich171881428-1411
View full Championship table

