Brentford v Middlesbrough
-
- From the section Championship
Brentford have striker Emiliano Marcondes available, while Chris Mepham and Neal Maupay are also fit to play.
Said Benrahma is out after going off injured in the last game against QPR, while Ollie Watkins continues to recover from his toe injury.
Middlesbrough, second in the Championship, have a full complement of players with all of the first-team squad training during the week.
Returning defender Ryan Shotton has been involved but is unlikely to play.
Match facts
- Brentford have not beaten Middlesbrough in league competition since December 1938, drawing three and losing eight of their 11 such meetings since.
- Middlesbrough have kept a clean sheet in seven of their last 10 league games against Brentford, conceding just four goals in total in this run.
- Brentford have taken just seven points from their last 30 available in the Championship (P10 W1 D4 L5), managing just one clean sheet in this run of games.
- Middlesbrough have conceded a league-low eight goals in the Championship this term; the fewest by a side after 17 games of a second tier campaign since QPR in 2010-11 (seven).
- Brentford striker Neal Maupay has been directly involved in 18 goals in 15 appearances in the Championship this season (12 goals and six assists) - two more than he was in 42 outings last term (16 - 12 goals and four assists).
- Middlesbrough striker Jordan Hugill scored both of his team's goals in a 2-0 win over Wigan last time out, while he is looking to net in consecutive Championship games for the first time since October 2017 (a run of three games).