Millwall v Bolton Wanderers
Millwall goalkeeper Ben Amos is unavailable for the game against his parent club, Bolton, due to the conditions of his loan.
The Lions had six players on international duty but all have returned injury free.
Bolton midfielder Gary O'Neil could return following a calf injury.
Fellow midfielder Stephen Ireland has also been struggling with a calf problem and will not be risked for Saturday's trip to The Den.
Match facts
- Millwall are looking to record back-to-back league victories over Bolton for the first time since March 1974.
- Bolton have only lost one of their last nine league games against Millwall (W5 D3), however that defeat did come in this fixture last season (0-2 in April).
- Millwall have won 88% of their points in the Championship this season in home games (14/16); the highest ratio of any team in the competition.
- 56% of Bolton's points in the Championship this season have been won away from home (9/16); the highest ratio of any team in the competition.
- Millwall's Jake Cooper has been directly involved in more goals than any other defender in the Championship this season (8 - two goals and six assists).
- Bolton have scored just 11 goals in the Championship this season; their joint-fewest after 17 games of a league campaign alongside 2015-16 when they were relegated from the second tier.