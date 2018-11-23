Championship
Millwall15:00Bolton
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson
Phil Parkinson's Bolton are second from bottom of the Championship
Millwall goalkeeper Ben Amos is unavailable for the game against his parent club, Bolton, due to the conditions of his loan.

The Lions had six players on international duty but all have returned injury free.

Bolton midfielder Gary O'Neil could return following a calf injury.

Fellow midfielder Stephen Ireland has also been struggling with a calf problem and will not be risked for Saturday's trip to The Den.

Match facts

  • Millwall are looking to record back-to-back league victories over Bolton for the first time since March 1974.
  • Bolton have only lost one of their last nine league games against Millwall (W5 D3), however that defeat did come in this fixture last season (0-2 in April).
  • Millwall have won 88% of their points in the Championship this season in home games (14/16); the highest ratio of any team in the competition.
  • 56% of Bolton's points in the Championship this season have been won away from home (9/16); the highest ratio of any team in the competition.
  • Millwall's Jake Cooper has been directly involved in more goals than any other defender in the Championship this season (8 - two goals and six assists).
  • Bolton have scored just 11 goals in the Championship this season; their joint-fewest after 17 games of a league campaign alongside 2015-16 when they were relegated from the second tier.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich1710342820833
2Middlesbrough178721981131
3Leeds1786329171230
4Sheff Utd179352719830
5West Brom1784537251228
6Derby178452520528
7Nottm Forest176922316727
8Swansea177551913626
9Blackburn176832021-126
10QPR178271822-426
11Aston Villa176652723424
12Birmingham175932320324
13Bristol City176472019122
14Stoke175751920-122
15Brentford175662723421
16Wigan176291926-720
17Sheff Wed175572130-920
18Preston174672630-418
19Rotherham174671423-918
20Reading174492429-516
21Millwall174492229-716
22Hull174491624-816
23Bolton174491123-1216
24Ipswich171881428-1411
