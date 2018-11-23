Millwall v Bolton Wanderers

Phil Parkinson's Bolton are second from bottom of the Championship

Millwall goalkeeper Ben Amos is unavailable for the game against his parent club, Bolton, due to the conditions of his loan.

The Lions had six players on international duty but all have returned injury free.

Bolton midfielder Gary O'Neil could return following a calf injury.

Fellow midfielder Stephen Ireland has also been struggling with a calf problem and will not be risked for Saturday's trip to The Den.

Match facts