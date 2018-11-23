Swansea City v Norwich City

Daniel Farke's Norwich went into the international break two points clear at the top of the Championship

Swansea City will be without midfielders Tom Carroll (hip) and Luciano Narsingh (hamstring).

Striker Wilfried Bony may also be in in contention after making his return from a long-term knee injury as a substitute against Bolton.

Jamal Lewis and Ben Marshall have both shaken off hamstring problems for Championship leaders Norwich.

Captain Grant Hanley (thigh) is not ready to play, but will feature for the under-23s as he steps up his recovery.

Match facts