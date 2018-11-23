Championship
Swansea15:00Norwich
Venue: Liberty Stadium

Swansea City v Norwich City

Norwich boss Daniel Farke
Daniel Farke's Norwich went into the international break two points clear at the top of the Championship
Swansea City will be without midfielders Tom Carroll (hip) and Luciano Narsingh (hamstring).

Striker Wilfried Bony may also be in in contention after making his return from a long-term knee injury as a substitute against Bolton.

Jamal Lewis and Ben Marshall have both shaken off hamstring problems for Championship leaders Norwich.

Captain Grant Hanley (thigh) is not ready to play, but will feature for the under-23s as he steps up his recovery.

Match facts

  • Swansea are looking to win back-to-back league games against Norwich for the first time since April 2009, when Roberto Martinez was in charge of the club.
  • Norwich have only won two of their 12 away league games against Swansea in the second tier (D2 L8), with their last such win coming in March 1962 (3-0).
  • Swansea have seen just 32 goals scored in their games in the Championship this season (19 for, 13 against) - only Middlesbrough (27) have had fewer.
  • Norwich have won their last five games in the Championship, and are looking to record six consecutive wins in league competition for the first time since March 2015.
  • Since making his Championship debut in February 2018, only Neal Maupay (18) and Lewis Grabban (17) have scored more goals in the competition than Swansea striker Oli McBurnie (16).
  • Norwich striker Teemu Pukki has scored a brace in each of his last two Championship appearances - the last player to score 2+ goals in three consecutive games in the competition was Scott Hogan in May 2016 (for Brentford).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich1710342820833
2Middlesbrough178721981131
3Leeds1786329171230
4Sheff Utd179352719830
5West Brom1784537251228
6Derby178452520528
7Nottm Forest176922316727
8Swansea177551913626
9Blackburn176832021-126
10QPR178271822-426
11Aston Villa176652723424
12Birmingham175932320324
13Bristol City176472019122
14Stoke175751920-122
15Brentford175662723421
16Wigan176291926-720
17Sheff Wed175572130-920
18Preston174672630-418
19Rotherham174671423-918
20Reading174492429-516
21Millwall174492229-716
22Hull174491624-816
23Bolton174491123-1216
24Ipswich171881428-1411
