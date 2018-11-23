Sheffield Wednesday v Derby County
Sheffield Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri (hamstring) is available for the first time since 7 October.
Fellow forward Marco Matias (also hamstring) could start after coming on as a sub against Sheffield United.
Derby will be without Craig Forsyth (knee) and Mason Bennett (hamstring) after they suffered long-term injuries in the defeat by Aston Villa.
Mason Mount (ankle), Martyn Waghorn (hamstring) and Craig Bryson (calf) are all doubts.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday have won just two of their last 18 league games against Derby (D6 L10). However, those two victories have come in the most recent three meetings (2-1 in April 2017 and 2-0 in February 2018).
- Derby are winless in their last four league trips to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday (D2 L2), losing each of the last two in this run.
- Sheffield Wednesday are looking for their first home win in the Championship since August (2-1 v Ipswich), having drawn three and lost two of their last five there. Only Ipswich (0) have won fewer home games than the Owls (2) in the competition in 2018-19.
- Derby are on the Championship's longest current run of games without keeping a clean sheet (9), while they have managed just three in 17 games in the competition this season.
- Sheffield Wednesday have scored more goals from outside the box than any other team in the Championship this season (9), while they also have the highest percentage of their goals from outside the box (43%).
- Derby striker Jack Marriott has been directly involved in seven goals in his last seven appearances in all competitions (five goals and two assists).