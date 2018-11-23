Sheffield Wednesday v Derby County

From the section

Frank Lampard's Derby were beaten 3-0 at home by Aston Villa before the international break

Sheffield Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri (hamstring) is available for the first time since 7 October.

Fellow forward Marco Matias (also hamstring) could start after coming on as a sub against Sheffield United.

Derby will be without Craig Forsyth (knee) and Mason Bennett (hamstring) after they suffered long-term injuries in the defeat by Aston Villa.

Mason Mount (ankle), Martyn Waghorn (hamstring) and Craig Bryson (calf) are all doubts.

Match facts