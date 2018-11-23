Championship
Sheff Wed15:00Derby
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Derby County

Derby County manager Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard's Derby were beaten 3-0 at home by Aston Villa before the international break
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri (hamstring) is available for the first time since 7 October.

Fellow forward Marco Matias (also hamstring) could start after coming on as a sub against Sheffield United.

Derby will be without Craig Forsyth (knee) and Mason Bennett (hamstring) after they suffered long-term injuries in the defeat by Aston Villa.

Mason Mount (ankle), Martyn Waghorn (hamstring) and Craig Bryson (calf) are all doubts.

Match facts

  • Sheffield Wednesday have won just two of their last 18 league games against Derby (D6 L10). However, those two victories have come in the most recent three meetings (2-1 in April 2017 and 2-0 in February 2018).
  • Derby are winless in their last four league trips to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday (D2 L2), losing each of the last two in this run.
  • Sheffield Wednesday are looking for their first home win in the Championship since August (2-1 v Ipswich), having drawn three and lost two of their last five there. Only Ipswich (0) have won fewer home games than the Owls (2) in the competition in 2018-19.
  • Derby are on the Championship's longest current run of games without keeping a clean sheet (9), while they have managed just three in 17 games in the competition this season.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have scored more goals from outside the box than any other team in the Championship this season (9), while they also have the highest percentage of their goals from outside the box (43%).
  • Derby striker Jack Marriott has been directly involved in seven goals in his last seven appearances in all competitions (five goals and two assists).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich1710342820833
2Middlesbrough178721981131
3Leeds1786329171230
4Sheff Utd179352719830
5West Brom1784537251228
6Derby178452520528
7Nottm Forest176922316727
8Swansea177551913626
9Blackburn176832021-126
10QPR178271822-426
11Aston Villa176652723424
12Birmingham175932320324
13Bristol City176472019122
14Stoke175751920-122
15Brentford175662723421
16Wigan176291926-720
17Sheff Wed175572130-920
18Preston174672630-418
19Rotherham174671423-918
20Reading174492429-516
21Millwall174492229-716
22Hull174491624-816
23Bolton174491123-1216
24Ipswich171881428-1411
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC