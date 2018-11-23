Stoke City v Queens Park Rangers
Stoke City will check on defender Erik Pieters (quad problem) and forward Tom Ince, who had a hernia operation at the start of the month.
Sam Clucas, Darren Fletcher and Saido Berahino are all pushing for recalls after two consecutive 0-0 draws.
QPR are without loan man Geoff Cameron, who is ineligible to face his parent club under the terms of the agreement.
Josh Scowen could replace the American, while Tomer Hemed may be back in contention after two games out (groin).
QPR, who have won five of their last seven Championship matches, start the day in 10th, two points off the play-offs.
They are four places and four points higher than Stoke, who are now unbeaten in four games - three of which have been drawn.
Match facts
- QPR are winless in their last four league games against Stoke City, who they last met in the Premier League in January 2015 - a 3-1 home victory thanks to a Jonathan Walters hat-trick.
- Stoke's last six games in the Championship have yielded just five goals (three for, two against), despite there having been a combined total of 159 shots (65 for, 94 against).
- Since the start of October, QPR have picked up 16 points in the Championship, a joint-high in the competition alongside current leaders Norwich City.
- Benik Afobe is Stoke's top scorer in the Championship with this season with four goals. But he has netted in his last 10 league starts (since netting a brace against Sheffield Wednesday in September).
- QPR have conceded 73% of their goals in the second half of games in the Championship this season (16 out of 22), the highest ratio of any team.