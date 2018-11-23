Stoke City v Queens Park Rangers

Stoke's Gary Rowett (left) followed QPR's Steve McClaren as Derby County boss in March 2017

Stoke City will check on defender Erik Pieters (quad problem) and forward Tom Ince, who had a hernia operation at the start of the month.

Sam Clucas, Darren Fletcher and Saido Berahino are all pushing for recalls after two consecutive 0-0 draws.

QPR are without loan man Geoff Cameron, who is ineligible to face his parent club under the terms of the agreement.

Josh Scowen could replace the American, while Tomer Hemed may be back in contention after two games out (groin).

QPR, who have won five of their last seven Championship matches, start the day in 10th, two points off the play-offs.

They are four places and four points higher than Stoke, who are now unbeaten in four games - three of which have been drawn.

Match facts