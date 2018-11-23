Championship
Stoke15:00QPR
Venue: bet365 Stadium

Stoke City v Queens Park Rangers

Stoke's Gary Rowett (left) followed QPR's Steve McClaren as Derby County boss in March 2017
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Stoke City will check on defender Erik Pieters (quad problem) and forward Tom Ince, who had a hernia operation at the start of the month.

Sam Clucas, Darren Fletcher and Saido Berahino are all pushing for recalls after two consecutive 0-0 draws.

QPR are without loan man Geoff Cameron, who is ineligible to face his parent club under the terms of the agreement.

Josh Scowen could replace the American, while Tomer Hemed may be back in contention after two games out (groin).

QPR, who have won five of their last seven Championship matches, start the day in 10th, two points off the play-offs.

They are four places and four points higher than Stoke, who are now unbeaten in four games - three of which have been drawn.

Match facts

  • QPR are winless in their last four league games against Stoke City, who they last met in the Premier League in January 2015 - a 3-1 home victory thanks to a Jonathan Walters hat-trick.
  • Stoke's last six games in the Championship have yielded just five goals (three for, two against), despite there having been a combined total of 159 shots (65 for, 94 against).
  • Since the start of October, QPR have picked up 16 points in the Championship, a joint-high in the competition alongside current leaders Norwich City.
  • Benik Afobe is Stoke's top scorer in the Championship with this season with four goals. But he has netted in his last 10 league starts (since netting a brace against Sheffield Wednesday in September).
  • QPR have conceded 73% of their goals in the second half of games in the Championship this season (16 out of 22), the highest ratio of any team.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich1710342820833
2Middlesbrough178721981131
3Leeds1786329171230
4Sheff Utd179352719830
5West Brom1784537251228
6Derby178452520528
7Nottm Forest176922316727
8Swansea177551913626
9Blackburn176832021-126
10QPR178271822-426
11Aston Villa176652723424
12Birmingham175932320324
13Bristol City176472019122
14Stoke175751920-122
15Brentford175662723421
16Wigan176291926-720
17Sheff Wed175572130-920
18Preston174672630-418
19Rotherham174671423-918
20Reading174492429-516
21Millwall174492229-716
22Hull174491624-816
23Bolton174491123-1216
24Ipswich171881428-1411
View full Championship table

