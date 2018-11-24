League Two
Port Vale15:00Swindon
Venue: Vale Park

Port Vale v Swindon Town

Match report will follow later.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1MK Dons18107126101637
2Lincoln City17113332151736
3Newport189542729-232
4Colchester1894531181331
5Mansfield18710126131331
6Exeter188642819930
7Tranmere188642719830
8Bury1885532181429
9Stevenage188462120128
10Forest Green186932618827
11Carlisle188282322126
12Oldham186662419524
13Crawley187292430-623
14Northampton185762223-122
15Crewe186481921-222
16Port Vale186481722-522
17Yeovil165652318521
18Swindon185671926-721
19Morecambe1862101829-1120
20Grimsby1853101223-1118
21Cambridge1853101730-1318
22Cheltenham173591525-1014
23Notts County1835102039-1914
24Macclesfield1814131437-237
View full League Two table

Top Stories