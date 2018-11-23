Brighton & Hove Albion v Leicester City

Fit-again Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross could play for the first time since 1 September

TEAM NEWS

Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross is fit to face Leicester after a 12-week absence with an ankle injury.

Davy Propper has recovered from a similar problem but Dale Stephens starts a three-match suspension.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy is nursing a groin injury and is a major doubt for Saturday's game.

Harry Maguire remains out but James Maddison is back in training after a knee problem and will be assessed, along with Rachid Ghezzal.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@johnrodercomm: The goalscoring exploits of 43-year-old Jamie Cureton have attracted plenty of attention this week, and it got me thinking who of the current Premier League forwards might be doing the same in non-league football when they reach their forties.

Fitness permitting, two candidates will be on opposing sides at the Amex on Saturday: Brighton's Glenn Murray, who recently signed a one-year contract extension, and Leicester's Jamie Vardy.

Murray, at 35 the elder of the pair by four years, has six goals this season, while Vardy hasn't scored in his last five appearances.

It's daft to say the hopes of their respective teams rest solely on their performances, but a goal from either would be a huge help in what could be a very tight contest.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton on Jurgen Locadia indicating to Dutch media he could look for a January move: "There's no doubt that the comments he made or what he thinks was taken out of proportion.

"That doesn't escape the fact that he would like to play more. I have no problem with his views. The most important thing is he is very motivated to play here."

Leicester City manager Claude Puel: "I don't know if every game it is right to speak about our chairman. All the players, the staff, we have Vichai in our heads, we don't have to repeat all the time.

"I want my players to find good focus, full concentration about the football. We know we have this responsibility to perform this way, the right way.

"The right concentration for me is to leave these emotions to the side. It's the right response."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

With only one defeat from their first five games at the Amex Stadium this season, Brighton's home record is decent - but I just feel Leicester will edge this one.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester won 2-0 in both Premier League meetings last season, beating Brighton away for the first time in five matches.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have only lost one of their eight Premier League home fixtures since a 2-0 defeat against Leicester on 31 March (W4, D3).

They could equal the club top-flight record of three consecutive home victories, which they achieved most recently in March.

The Seagulls could also match the club top-flight record of three home clean sheets in a row, set in 1979.

Glenn Murray has never scored in seven appearances against Leicester; it's the longest he has gone without a goal against any opponent in English league football. He had a penalty saved in last season's corresponding fixture.

Murray, who is poised to make his 100th Premier League appearance on Saturday, has scored five goals in as many top-flight home games this season.

Leicester City