Everton v Cardiff City

Gylfi Sigurdsson was injured following a challenge from Chelsea's Jorginho in Everton's last game

TEAM NEWS

Gylfi Sigurdsson, Andre Gomes and Ademola Lookman could all be available for Everton despite being ruled out of international duty because of injuries.

Loanee Kurt Zouma returns after being ineligible against parent club Chelsea.

Cardiff captain Sean Morrison was forced off against Brighton because of a broken nose but has been passed fit.

Harry Arter returns after a ban and Jazz Richards may be available after a hamstring problem, but a calf injury is likely to sideline Kenneth Zohore.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: These were two happy camps going into the international break, with both bosses talking of how their teams were improving.

Everton must keep up the momentum that has been built with four wins and just one defeat from their last six Premier League games, and the only way to do that is with another victory.

Winning at home is even more important in the midst of a run of six away fixtures that sees them go to five of the big six.

Having already visited three themselves, it's little wonder that Cardiff have only got one away point so far.

Another one here would feel like a win.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock: "I think we can do better than we have done. We've got to eliminate those mistakes and continue to put teams under pressure.

"We've got a run now where we're playing teams who are not in the top six, not beyond us."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton boss Marco Silva is getting very close to working out what his best team is, and he has good options from the bench too. They have got the makings of a good side.

They slipped up a couple of times at home earlier this season - losing to West Ham and drawing with Huddersfield - but, otherwise, they have beaten everyone you would expect them to, and Cardiff definitely fall into that category.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

It is 92 years since Cardiff's last win away to Everton, which was a top-flight game on 11 December 1926. Hughie Ferguson scored the only goal.

The Bluebirds have not won a league game against the Merseysiders since 1956, drawing four and losing three of the subsequent seven meetings.

Everton

Everton have lost just one of their past nine Premier League home games (W5, D3).

They have won their last three top-flight matches at Goodison Park, scoring eight times and conceding just once.

The Toffees conceded 11 times in their first six league games under Marco Silva, but have only shipped four in their subsequent six outings.

Everton are unbeaten in their last 13 home league games against newly-promoted sides, winning 11 of those matches, including the last nine.

They have scored in 13 of their 14 most recent league fixtures at Goodison Park, with the exception a goalless draw against Liverpool in April.

Gylfi Sigurdsson has been directly involved in 14 Premier League goals since joining the club (nine goals and five assists), more than any other Everton player.

Cardiff City