Manchester United v Crystal Palace
-
- From the section Premier League
TEAM NEWS
Manchester United are assessing the fitness of Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Victor Lindelof.
Full-back Luke Shaw is suspended after accumulating five bookings this season.
Crystal Palace trio Wilfried Zaha, James Tomkins and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all returned to training this week following injury and could be involved.
However, Mamadou Sakho is a major doubt after suffering a back injury playing for France in midweek.
MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES
@SimonBrotherton: Defeat in the Manchester derby before the international break leaves Jose Mourinho's team a whopping 12 points behind leaders Manchester City after only a dozen games.
Perhaps more to the point, they're also seven adrift of the Champions League places so clearly have ground to make up.
This is a fixture they've fared well in for a long time, with Crystal Palace last getting the better of them in a league match some 27 years ago.
Palace could really do with a first league victory in 21 attempts over United, with only goal difference currently keeping them out of the relegation zone after a tricky run of fixtures.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
This is simply a game that Manchester United have to win - can you imagine the furore from their fans if they don't?
Prediction: 2-0
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Manchester United are on a six-match winning streak against Palace.
- The Red Devils are unbeaten in 20 league meetings since a 3-0 away loss in May 1991 (W17, D3).
- United have never lost in 18 Premier League matches versus Palace, which is a competition record for a team against a single opponent.
- Palace have lost 11 successive league matches at Old Trafford, with their last win coming in December 1989.
- However, the Eagles did win a League Cup tie away to United in November 2011.
Manchester United
- Defeat by Manchester City in their last match ended United's three-game winning run in all competitions.
- The Red Devils could equal a Premier League club record of conceding for a ninth straight game.
- They have kept only one league clean sheet this season, in their 2-0 win at Burnley in September.
- United have conceded 21 Premier League goals, the most by the club after 12 fixtures of a top-flight campaign since 1966-67.
- They have trailed for 395 minutes in the league this term - only the current bottom three clubs have been behind for longer.
- Anthony Martial could become just the fourth player to score in six successive Premier League matches for United, emulating Eric Cantona, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Cristiano Ronaldo.
- Romelu Lukaku has scored in six of his past eight Premier League appearances against Crystal Palace.
Crystal Palace
- Palace are winless in seven matches in all competitions, drawing one and losing six.
- Both of the Eagles' two league wins this campaign have been in away fixtures, latterly by 1-0 at Huddersfield in September.
- They have failed to score in a joint league-high six matches.
- The Eagles have conceded the opening goal eight times - only Cardiff and Fulham have done so more often.
- Palace have conceded just three first-half goals but have let in 14 after the interval.
- Wilfried Zaha has failed to score or provide an assist in any of his five Premier League appearances against his former club Manchester United.