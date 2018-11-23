Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Romelu Lukaku is without a goal in his last 10 Manchester United appearances.

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United are assessing the fitness of Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Victor Lindelof.

Full-back Luke Shaw is suspended after accumulating five bookings this season.

Crystal Palace trio Wilfried Zaha, James Tomkins and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all returned to training this week following injury and could be involved.

However, Mamadou Sakho is a major doubt after suffering a back injury playing for France in midweek.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: Defeat in the Manchester derby before the international break leaves Jose Mourinho's team a whopping 12 points behind leaders Manchester City after only a dozen games.

Perhaps more to the point, they're also seven adrift of the Champions League places so clearly have ground to make up.

This is a fixture they've fared well in for a long time, with Crystal Palace last getting the better of them in a league match some 27 years ago.

Palace could really do with a first league victory in 21 attempts over United, with only goal difference currently keeping them out of the relegation zone after a tricky run of fixtures.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is simply a game that Manchester United have to win - can you imagine the furore from their fans if they don't?

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Mumford & Sons

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United are on a six-match winning streak against Palace.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in 20 league meetings since a 3-0 away loss in May 1991 (W17, D3).

United have never lost in 18 Premier League matches versus Palace, which is a competition record for a team against a single opponent.

Palace have lost 11 successive league matches at Old Trafford, with their last win coming in December 1989.

However, the Eagles did win a League Cup tie away to United in November 2011.

Manchester United

Defeat by Manchester City in their last match ended United's three-game winning run in all competitions.

The Red Devils could equal a Premier League club record of conceding for a ninth straight game.

They have kept only one league clean sheet this season, in their 2-0 win at Burnley in September.

United have conceded 21 Premier League goals, the most by the club after 12 fixtures of a top-flight campaign since 1966-67.

They have trailed for 395 minutes in the league this term - only the current bottom three clubs have been behind for longer.

Anthony Martial could become just the fourth player to score in six successive Premier League matches for United, emulating Eric Cantona, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Romelu Lukaku has scored in six of his past eight Premier League appearances against Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace