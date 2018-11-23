Watford v Liverpool

Watford forward Troy Deeney is champing at the bit to make his first start in seven weeks

TEAM NEWS

Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue is available after suspension, while Sebastian Prodl has recovered from a leg injury.

A fully fit Troy Deeney could start for the first time since 6 October, but Adalberto Penaranda won't feature despite receiving a work permit.

Adam Lallana will miss out for Liverpool because of a minor injury.

Jordan Henderson has overcome the hamstring complaint that caused him to return early from international duty.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: Unbeaten and seemingly unflappable, Liverpool resume their quest to maintain the pace with the champions.

I remember being at Vicarage Road for this fixture on the opening day of last season. Liverpool conceded three, and threw away three points in the 93rd minute as further defensive questions were asked.

What a difference a year makes. Amid the suggestions that Jürgen Klopp's team are not quite as flamboyant, there's no escaping the difference at the other end of the pitch.

They will be aware that Watford have won five of their last seven at home, including against Spurs, and pushed Manchester United all the way. However, the Hornets will hope Liverpool don't resume normal service straight after the international break.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Watford head coach Javi Gracia on his impending new contract: "We reached an agreement for the next years. I haven't signed it yet, but I (will) do next week.

"As a coach you always depend on the results, but at this moment I can say I am proud to be part of this project, not only for one year but for a long time.

"This stability is good for the players. Now we need to keep working hard because it is the only way we can keep this good moment going."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "It will be a proper challenge tomorrow. It's no coincidence that Watford are seventh in the league.

"They're a proper package and for sure the best Watford team since I've been here. You don't get a lot of shots against them.

"There are a lot of games to go, a lot of fights to do and a lot of challenges to do. I'm looking forward to it."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Liverpool are obviously not the only team who have seen all their players disappear on international duty over the past fortnight but Jurgen Klopp has an important Champions League match at Paris St-Germain on Wednesday to think about too, which complicates things a little bit for the weekend.

Taking all of that into consideration, I am going to go for a draw.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have won nine of the past 11 encounters in all competitions, keeping seven clean sheets (D1, L1).

Watford were 3-0 Premier League winners at home to Liverpool in December 2015 but have subsequently earned just one point and conceded 17 goals in five games.

There has never been a goalless draw in 22 previous top-flight meetings.

Watford

Watford's tally of 20 points is their highest after 12 games of a top-flight season. The most points they have earned after 13 fixtures is 21, set in 1982 and 2017.

They have won five of their past seven home league games.

However, Watford have lost 15 of their 17 Premier League fixtures against sides starting that day in the division's top two. The exceptions were wins over Chelsea in September 1999 and Arsenal in January 2017.

Craig Cathcart's next Premier League appearance will be his 100th.

Liverpool