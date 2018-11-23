West Ham United v Manchester City

Left-back Benjamin Mendy has started Manchester City's last five league games but now faces a spell out

TEAM NEWS

West Ham captain Mark Noble returns from suspension but fellow midfielder Robert Snodgrass serves a one-game ban after accumulating five yellow cards.

Fit-again striker Andy Carroll could be named as a substitute, while Jack Wilshere is also back in training and may come into contention.

Full-back Ryan Fredericks is sidelined until the new year with a shin injury.

Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy is out after having surgery to treat a meniscus problem in his knee.

City will assess midfielder Bernardo Silva, who missed Portugal's game against Poland on Tuesday because an unspecified injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: To say that West Ham have struggled recently against Manchester City is an understatement: it's an aggregate score of 13-1 to City in three meetings at the London Stadium!

Manuel Pellegrini's contribution in three years at Manchester City should not be forgotten. He became the only non-European manager to win the Premier League, and only the second City boss ever to win two major trophies in one season.

All this while working under constant - and well-informed - speculation that he would be dispensed with as soon as Pep Guardiola could be persuaded to move to England.

The Hammers have done well to drag themselves up the table in recent weeks, having been bottom at the start of September. Nevertheless, Guardiola will expect three points and another healthy boost to City's goal difference.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini: "I think [Manchester] City are improving every year. I left a couple of years ago and Pep [Guardiola] has continued to do the work, buying new players and trying to improve the team.

"It'll be a special game but in this profession, as a manager, you must work in different places.

"The most important thing is that I have good relations with every club I have left and I had three good years there."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The international break can be a distraction for the top teams and stop their momentum but I do not see that happening with Manchester City.

It is seven wins in a row for City in all competitions, and I think they will make it eight this weekend.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have lost all three meetings at the London Stadium in all competitions, scoring one goal and conceding 13.

City have won all four of their league games against the Hammers under Pep Guardiola, recording an aggregate score of 13-3.

West Ham have won just two of their last 16 league games against City (D3, L11). Current Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini was in charge of City for both of those matches.

West Ham United

The Hammers could win consecutive league games at the London Stadium for just the second time. They did so in December 2016. beating Burnley and Hull City.

West Ham have only won one of their last 15 league matches against sides starting the day top of the table, although that victory came against Manuel Pellegrini's Manchester City in 2015.

They have kept just one clean sheet in 13 league games, which came in September's 0-0 draw with Chelsea.

Felipe Anderson can become the eighth Brazilian to score in three consecutive Premier League games.

The Hammers have lost eight points from winning positions this season, more than any other side. Manchester City are the only club yet to surrender a point after taking the lead.

