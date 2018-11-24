National League
Barnet15:00Gateshead
Venue: The Hive Stadium

Barnet v Gateshead

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient20127140132743
2Salford20126241172442
3Wrexham20126228121642
4Solihull Moors20123529181139
5Harrogate19107238221637
6Fylde2098331121935
7Sutton United199732520534
8Gateshead2010372517833
9Eastleigh209472021-131
10Boreham Wood207762222028
11Barnet198472123-228
12Hartlepool207762125-428
13Halifax206772021-125
14Ebbsfleet206682123-224
15Aldershot2073101931-1224
16Bromley206593034-423
17Barrow2063112229-721
18Maidstone United2054111626-1019
19Chesterfield203981622-618
20Havant & Waterlooville2046102735-818
21Dag & Red2053121827-918
22Maidenhead United1952122041-2117
23Braintree2034131735-1813
24Dover2025131839-2111
