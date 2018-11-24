Havant & Waterlooville v Maidstone United
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|20
|12
|7
|1
|40
|13
|27
|43
|2
|Salford
|20
|12
|6
|2
|41
|17
|24
|42
|3
|Wrexham
|20
|12
|6
|2
|28
|12
|16
|42
|4
|Solihull Moors
|20
|12
|3
|5
|29
|18
|11
|39
|5
|Harrogate
|19
|10
|7
|2
|38
|22
|16
|37
|6
|Fylde
|20
|9
|8
|3
|31
|12
|19
|35
|7
|Sutton United
|19
|9
|7
|3
|25
|20
|5
|34
|8
|Gateshead
|20
|10
|3
|7
|25
|17
|8
|33
|9
|Eastleigh
|20
|9
|4
|7
|20
|21
|-1
|31
|10
|Boreham Wood
|20
|7
|7
|6
|22
|22
|0
|28
|11
|Barnet
|19
|8
|4
|7
|21
|23
|-2
|28
|12
|Hartlepool
|20
|7
|7
|6
|21
|25
|-4
|28
|13
|Halifax
|20
|6
|7
|7
|20
|21
|-1
|25
|14
|Ebbsfleet
|20
|6
|6
|8
|21
|23
|-2
|24
|15
|Aldershot
|20
|7
|3
|10
|19
|31
|-12
|24
|16
|Bromley
|20
|6
|5
|9
|30
|34
|-4
|23
|17
|Barrow
|20
|6
|3
|11
|22
|29
|-7
|21
|18
|Maidstone United
|20
|5
|4
|11
|16
|26
|-10
|19
|19
|Chesterfield
|20
|3
|9
|8
|16
|22
|-6
|18
|20
|Havant & Waterlooville
|20
|4
|6
|10
|27
|35
|-8
|18
|21
|Dag & Red
|20
|5
|3
|12
|18
|27
|-9
|18
|22
|Maidenhead United
|19
|5
|2
|12
|20
|41
|-21
|17
|23
|Braintree
|20
|3
|4
|13
|17
|35
|-18
|13
|24
|Dover
|20
|2
|5
|13
|18
|39
|-21
|11