Wrexham forward Rekeil Pyke is expected to be fit for Saturday's visit of National League leaders Leyton Orient.

Pyke, on loan from Huddersfield Town, picked up a knock in last Saturday's 1-1 draw at Maidstone United.

Leyton Orient are top of the National League, one point above third placed Wrexham.

Justin Edinburgh's side are unbeaten away from home in the National League this season while Wrexham have not lost at home.