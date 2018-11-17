Scottish Challenge Cup - Fourth Round
Edinburgh City15:00Alloa
Venue: Ainslie Park, Scotland

Edinburgh City v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 2Thomson
  • 5Balatoni
  • 22Henderson
  • 3McIntyre
  • 7Smith
  • 4Black
  • 6Laird
  • 11Taylor
  • 19Shepherd
  • 9Henderson

Substitutes

  • 14Rodger
  • 15Donaldson
  • 17Hall
  • 21Morton
  • 23Lumsden

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 5Graham
  • 3Dick
  • 17Peggie
  • 8Robertson
  • 11Flannigan
  • 7Cawley
  • 10Trouten
  • 19Zanatta
  • 9Spence

Substitutes

  • 6Hetherington
  • 14Brown
  • 16Karadachki
  • 18Aloulou
  • 31Henry
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Saturday 17th November 2018

