Sam Ricketts: No contact from Shrewsbury Town says Wrexham manager

Sam Ricketts was a youth coach at Wolves before taking over at Wrexham

Wrexham boss Sam Ricketts has said he has heard nothing from Shrewsbury Town about their managerial vacancy.

League One strugglers Shrewsbury parted sacked manager John Askey earlier this week after five months in charge.

Ricketts, who was appointed to his first managerial role at Wrexham in May, has been linked with the New Meadow vacancy.

"No one's phoned me basically," former Wales international Ricketts said.

"I'll say it again, it's me doing my job. If I'm not doing my job no one rings me.

"The people who run the club are fantastic and I have a great relationship with them. I'm sure if anyone phoned them they would tell me.

"I'm very happy here. What we've done so far this season is built a really solid start and all we're trying to do every day is trying to improve.

"My job is to get this club as high as we can in the football structure, both on and off the pitch.

"Discussions are going on every day about how we keep improving. That is my biggest thing, we will keep improving."

Wrexham dropped down to third in the National League after coming from behind to earn a 1-1 draw at Maidstone United.