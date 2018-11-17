League One: Leaders Arbroath put five past Brechin City

Arbroath's David Gold opened the scoring in their win over Brechin City

Arbroath overcame the absence of manager Dick Campbell on the touchline to maintain their unbeaten start in League One with a 5-1 win at Brechin.

The 64-year-old was this week handed an eight-game suspension by the SFA.

Arbroath remain 10 points clear of second-placed Raith, who won 3-1 at Stenhousemuir.

East Fife threw away a 2-0 lead to lose 4-2 at Airdrieonians, Montrose drew 1-1 with Stranraer, and Forfar beat Dumbarton 3-0.

David Gold headed Arbroath in front after eight minutes for his first goal since January, and then turned provider for Bobby Linn three minutes into the second half; the striker converting his 11th goal of the season and first in six games.

Michael McKenna added a third in the 56th minute with a stunning strike into the top corner with Ryan Wallace and Jason Thomson wrapping up a fifth successive win, with Ryan McGeever netting a late consolation.

Loanees Daniel Armstrong and Callum Crane put Raith Rovers 2-0 ahead away to Stenhousemuir.

Mark McGuigan cut the deficit, but Armstrong made sure of the points with his second of the game three minutes from time.

East Fife stay third despite their defeat to Airdrieonians.

Kevin Smith scored twice to put East Fife in control but Sean Crighton reduced the arrears before half-time, and Daryl Duffy levelled from the penalty spot.

Kyle Wilkie completed the comeback 18 minutes from time with a deflected 20-yard effort, with Duffy's second securing victory in the 86th minute.

Darren Whyte's first senior goal, plus strikes from John Baird and Mark Hill, fired Forfar to a 3-0 victory at home to Dumbarton.

Jamie Hamill's 90th-minute equaliser earned Stranraer a 1-1 draw at Montrose, who had led through Martin Rennie's effort in the 58th minute.