Motherwell's fairytale Challenge Cup run ends against Ross County

Ross Stewart netted a double for Ross County

Motherwell Under-20s' fairytale run to the Challenge Cup quarter-finals was brought to an end by Ross County.

Stephen Craigan's side were the first colts team to reach the last eight but came up just short in a 2-1 loss against the Championship outfit.

Ross Stewart put County ahead at Fir Park before Adam Livingstone's free-kick levelled matters on 54 minutes.

But, within a minute, Well's Christian Mbulu was sent off as Stewart struck again moments later to seal the win.

In the day's other tie, it took a penalty shootout for League Two leaders Edinburgh City to overcome Championship strugglers Alloa Athletic and book their place in the semi-finals.

Dario Zanatta and Alan Trouten had Alloa two goals up within the first 12 minutes.

However, resurgent Edinburgh would not be defeated, with goals from Blair Henderson and Scott Shepherd sending the tie to penalties.

Connah's Quay Nomads saw off Queen's Park with two goals in the last 10 minutes to go through on Friday.

Bohemians are expected to face East Fife early next year after their tie was delayed because of the Republic of Ireland side's close season.