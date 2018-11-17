Wales: James Chester and Paul Dummett out of Albania trip

James Chester made his Wales debut against Netherlands in June 2014

International friendly: Albania v Wales Venue: Elbasan Arena, Elbasan Date: Tue, 20 Nov Kick-off: 19:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary; also highlights on BBC One Wales from 22:40 GMT.

Defenders James Chester and Paul Dummett will miss Wales' friendly in Albania on Tuesday because of injury.

Both players were hurt during Wales' 2-1 Nations League defeat by Denmark at Cardiff City Stadium on Friday.

Aston Villa's Chester and Dummett of Newcastle United have withdrawn from Ryan Giggs' squad for the game in Elbasan.

The Football Association of Wales have not said if manager Giggs will call up any replacements for the pair.

Giggs has confirmed Reading defender Chris Gunter will start in Albania.

Gunter will win his 93rd cap to take him past Neville Southall as Wales' most capped player.