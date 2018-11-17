Serbia beat Montenegro to close in on promotion to Nations League second tier

Mitrovic has now scored five goals in his last three appearances for Serbia

Serbia are closing in on promotion to the Nations League second tier after a 2-1 home win over neighbours Montenegro extended their lead in Group 4C.

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic was both hero and near villain for the home side, scoring their second but then missing a penalty to make it 3-0.

Mitrovic headed in, two minutes after Adem Ljajic's 30th-minute opener, but chipped his spot-kick over the bar.

Stefan Mugosa pulled a goal back in the second half but Serbia held on.

Their place in League B will be confirmed if Romania fail to beat Lithuania on Saturday evening.

If they win the race for top spot goes down to the final round of fixtures, which sees Serbia host Lithuania and Romania travel to Montenegro on Tuesday 20 November.