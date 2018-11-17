League Two: Clyde close gap on second-placed Peterhead

From the section

David Goodwillie gave Clyde the lead from the penalty spot against Elgin City

Clyde closed the gap on second-placed Peterhead after a 3-1 win over 10-man Elgin City.

David Goodwillie's penalty and an own-goal from Craig Beattie gave them a 2-0 lead.

Jon-Paul McGovern was dismissed for Elgin, and Ally Love scored a third before Shane Sutherland's consolation.

Albion Rovers lost 2-0 at Berwick, their fifth straight defeat, while Dominic Docherty's late goal rescued a 2-2 draw for Stirling at Annan.

Edinburgh City remain top, two points ahead of Peterhead, both of whom were inactive due to the Challenge Cup.

Daryl Healy put Berwick ahead against Albion Rover in 33 minutes and Paul Willis wrapped it up from the spot in the 66th minute.

At Annan, Tony Wallace gave the home side a half-time lead, but Dylan Mackin levelled eight minutes after the break.

Ryan Sinnamon then scored 20 minutes from time to restore the advantage before Docherty struck with 13 minutes to go.